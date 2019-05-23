10 Celebrities whose marriages have stood the test of time

‘Tis the season for nuptials, and while all couples walk down the aisle with the intention of staying together, it takes commitment, sacrifice, and a lot of grace to make it til death do you part. It’s always inspirational to see couples whose marriages have lasted a long time and although Hollywood celebrities are famous for short-lived relationships, some have bucked that trend and witness to the fact that marriage can indeed last.

If you click on the slideshow below you’ll recognize some familiar faces, as well as a few surprises, whose marriages are a great success story — some have even shared what makes their relationships work.

Read more: 14 Celebrities whose acts of charity are changing lives