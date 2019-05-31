More from Aleteia

Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
A litany of trust designed for your own particular worries

PRAYER FOR LIFE,NEW YORK CITY,ROE V WADE
Jeffrey Bruno
Jeffrey Bruno | May 31, 2019

One problem caused another to come to mind, and another ... until finally I found myself at peace

I was out for a run this morning, with what felt like the weight of the world on my shoulders. I found myself wrestling with one particular problem I’m facing … after about 10 minutes I simply looked up and uttered, “Jesus, I trust in You.”

But that immediately caused a different issue to come to mind, and as if a reflex, I said it again, and then another issue, and again — this went on for quite a while until I finally found myself at peace, and with a true sense of trust in God’s providence and will.
When I got home I wrote this prayer down. It’s not fancy, but I have to say, just repeating the words after each of the concerns that came to mind had a profound effect on me.
Perhaps the biggest hurdle that any person of faith faces is trust. Trust. If we trusted more, like the woman with the hemorrhage who touched Jesus cloak, maybe we could be healed as well?

Litany of Trust

When I’m in doubt
Jesus, I trust in You

When I’m frightened
Jesus, I trust in You

When I’m lonely
Jesus, I trust in You

When I’m facing temptation
Jesus, I trust in You

When my faith is weak
Jesus, I trust in You

When I’m in despair
Jesus, I trust in You

When I’m in need
Jesus, I trust in You

In all of my hopes
Jesus, I trust in You

In all of my plans
Jesus, I trust in You

For the safety of those I love
Jesus, I trust in You

For those who are far from you
Jesus, I trust in You

— Continue reciting “Jesus, I trust in You” as you allow any thoughts or concerns you may be facing to be placed before Christ —

Concluding Prayer

Jesus, I place myself in your loving arms
knowing that in You is all I will ever need.

In Your Mercy, please strengthen my Faith and Trust in You,
that I may be healed of every worry or doubt
and live fully in the peace and Joy that comes
from complete reliance on You.

Jesus, I trust in You.

Read more:
Make time your ally to avoid anxiety, says pope
Tags:
Prayer
