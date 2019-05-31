A litany of trust designed for your own particular worries

But that immediately caused a different issue to come to mind, and as if a reflex, I said it again, and then another issue, and again — this went on for quite a while until I finally found myself at peace, and with a true sense of trust in God’s providence and will.

When I got home I wrote this prayer down. It’s not fancy, but I have to say, just repeating the words after each of the concerns that came to mind had a profound effect on me.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle that any person of faith faces is trust. Trust. If we trusted more, like the woman with the hemorrhage who touched Jesus cloak, maybe we could be healed as well?

Litany of Trust

When I’m in doubt

Jesus, I trust in You When I’m frightened

Jesus, I trust in You When I’m lonely

Jesus, I trust in You When I’m facing temptation

Jesus, I trust in You When my faith is weak

Jesus, I trust in You When I’m in despair

Jesus, I trust in You When I’m in need

Jesus, I trust in You In all of my hopes

Jesus, I trust in You In all of my plans

Jesus, I trust in You For the safety of those I love

Jesus, I trust in You For those who are far from you

Jesus, I trust in You — Continue reciting “Jesus, I trust in You” as you allow any thoughts or concerns you may be facing to be placed before Christ — Concluding Prayer Jesus, I place myself in your loving arms

knowing that in You is all I will ever need. In Your Mercy, please strengthen my Faith and Trust in You,

that I may be healed of every worry or doubt

and live fully in the peace and Joy that comes

from complete reliance on You. Jesus, I trust in You.

I was out for a run this morning, with what felt like the weight of the world on my shoulders. I found myself wrestling with one particular problem I’m facing … after about 10 minutes I simply looked up and uttered, “Jesus, I trust in You.”