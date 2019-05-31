A litany of trust designed for your own particular worries

One problem caused another to come to mind, and another ... until finally I found myself at peace
Litany of Trust
When I’m in doubt
Jesus, I trust in You
When I’m frightened
Jesus, I trust in You
When I’m lonely
Jesus, I trust in You
When I’m facing temptation
Jesus, I trust in You
When my faith is weak
Jesus, I trust in You
When I’m in despair
Jesus, I trust in You
When I’m in need
Jesus, I trust in You
In all of my hopes
Jesus, I trust in You
In all of my plans
Jesus, I trust in You
For the safety of those I love
Jesus, I trust in You
For those who are far from you
Jesus, I trust in You
— Continue reciting “Jesus, I trust in You” as you allow any thoughts or concerns you may be facing to be placed before Christ —
Concluding Prayer
Jesus, I place myself in your loving arms
knowing that in You is all I will ever need.
In Your Mercy, please strengthen my Faith and Trust in You,
that I may be healed of every worry or doubt
and live fully in the peace and Joy that comes
from complete reliance on You.
Jesus, I trust in You.
