More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

Why did Jesus ascend into Heaven?

GIOTTO DI BONDONE
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 02, 2019

Couldn't he have stayed with us after the Resurrection?

The ascension of Jesus into Heaven can evoke both joy and sadness among the Christian faithful. What if Jesus would have stayed on earth and didn’t ascend into Heaven? Wouldn’t have that been a better idea?

The apostles were wondering about this as well, and were left gazing up at the sky. They only turned away from the clouds after angels reassured them, “Men of Galilee, why are you standing there looking at the sky? This Jesus who has been taken up from you into heaven will return in the same way as you have seen him going into heaven” (Luke 1:11).

Jesus, being God, knows us better than we know ourselves and like a good doctor, gave us a prescription that would set us up for success. He explained to his apostles, “it is better for you that I go. For if I do not go, the Advocate will not come to you. But if I go, I will send him to you … I have much more to tell you, but you cannot bear it now. But when he comes, the Spirit of truth, he will guide you to all truth. He will not speak on his own, but he will speak what he hears, and will declare to you the things that are coming” (John 16:7, 12-13).

Though we cannot begin to reach the depths of God’s mystery, we can say — because Christ himself said it — that this is one of the main reasons Jesus ascended into Heaven. He wanted to give us an “Advocate,” the Holy Spirit to guide us in truth.

From his seat of glory at the right hand of the Father, Christ sends the Holy Spirit to communicate his glory. It is the Holy Spirit which allows us to hear the Word of the Father. The Holy Spirit allows believers on earth to glorify the Son.

Furthermore, Jesus also said that he needed to leave this earth in order to prepare a place for us in Heaven,

In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places. If there were not, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back again and take you to myself, so that where I am you also may be (John 14:2-3).

Last of all, Jesus ascended into Heaven so that we might have the gift of his presence in the Eucharist. The Ascension paves the way for Jesus to be truly and substantially present in the consecrated Host at Mass. While Jesus is not visibly present in the Eucharist (though on some occasions he does reveal himself), he is truly present in the Eucharist, in the same way that he was present in Jerusalem. His Real Presence in the Blessed Sacrament is one of the greatest mysteries of the Catholic faith, and one that highlights the reason for Jesus’ ascension.

So while we may share in the disciples’ sadness at the departure of Jesus from this earth at the Ascension, we remember that he has only “left” so as to grant a whole host of gifts to us. He may not be visibly present as he was in the first century, but he is even more present in our lives than we could possibly imagine.

Read more:
4 Incredible Eucharistic miracles that defy scientific explanation
Read more:
Where did Jesus’ ascension into Heaven take place?

 

Tags:
BibleJesus Christ
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW