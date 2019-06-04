More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

Why we still need the “gift of tongues” to announce the Gospel

gift of tongues
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 04, 2019

Language remains a vital part of the proclamation of the Gospel.

In the Acts of the Apostles, St. Luke narrates how on the day of Pentecost, the Holy Spirit filled the apostles and allowed them the ability to speak in various languages (referred to as “tongues”). He writes, “[the crowd was] confused because each one heard them speaking in his own language. They were astounded, and in amazement” (Luke 2:6-7).

This is often referred to as the gift of “speaking in tongues” or the “gift of tongues.” While it may not seem like a necessary gift in today’s world, St. Josemaria Escriva believes it can still serve a purpose in a different way.

Read more:
What is the gift of speaking in tongues?

He writes in his homily on the Holy Spirit titled “The Great Unknown” how “Every generation of Christians needs to redeem, to sanctify its own time. In order to do this, we must understand and share the desires of other men — as equals — in order to make known to them, with a gift of tongues, how they are to correspond to the action of the Holy Spirit.”

Escriva continues, “We Christians are called upon to announce, in our own time, to this world to which we belong and in which we live, the message — old and at the same time new — of the Gospel.”

He urges us to announce the ancient message of the Gospel in a manner that the modern world will understand. While the core truths of the Gospel remain unchanged, it is the language used that does change in order to suit the time in which we live.

St. Paul VI was a pioneer in this regard, writing in his apostolic exhortation, Evangelii Nuntiandi, that evangelizing the modern world entails giving “this necessary food and sustenance to the faith of believers, especially through a catechesis full of Gospel vitality and in a language suited to people and circumstances.”

Paul VI continues, “Evangelization loses much of its force and effectiveness if it does not take into consideration the actual people to whom it is addresses, if it does not use their language, their signs and symbols, if it does not answer the questions they ask, and if it does not have an impact on their concrete life.”

This work is ongoing, one that is difficult to accomplish without the grace of the Holy Spirit. Let us pray to the Holy Spirit for this “gift of tongues,” allowing us the ability to preach the Gospel to the modern world in a language people understand, leading to a complete conversion of life.

Read more:
Start now! Prepare for Pentecost with this 10-Day Devotion used by St. Josemaria Escriva
Read more:
Pray a novena to the Holy Spirit and kindle a fire within
Tags:
Holy SpiritSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW