More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

Start now! Prepare for Pentecost with this 10-Day Devotion used by St. Josemaria Escriva

ST JOSEMARIA ESCRIVA
Opus Del Communications Office | CC BY-SA 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 30, 2019

The holy priest would spend 10 days in prayer to invoke the coming of the Holy Spirit into his life.

Jesus’ final instructions to his apostles were to “wait for the promise of the Father” in Jerusalem. They proceeded to spend the next nine days in prayer before celebrating the Jewish feast of Pentecost.

Read more:
Do you know what the Jews celebrated on Pentecost?

These nine days are typically referred to as the “first novena,” and the Church has maintained a tradition of spending a special time of prayer during these nine days. However, there also grew a separate tradition of beginning this time of prayer on Ascension Thursday, which rounded out the devotion to a total of 10 days.

According to Blessed Alvaro del Portillo, “[St. Josemaria Escriva] often told me that ever since 1926 or 1927 he had practiced the devotion to the Third Person of the Blessed Trinity very intensely. Every year he followed the Novena to the Holy Spirit using the book by Francisca Javiera del Valle.”

This book is entitled, About the Holy Spirit and was initially published in Spanish, though it is now available in English through Scepter Publishers.

The St. Josemaria Escriva Institute has also made available online an alternative devotion that uses homilies and prayers of St. Josemaria Escriva for the Ten-Day Devotion. They note that, “The Ten-Day Devotion to the Holy Spirit is a long-standing custom encouraged by the Church that begins ten days before Pentecost on Ascension Thursday, the day that Jesus our Lord ascended into Heaven. This time of preparation is an opportunity to ask the Holy Spirit to help us to know ourselves better, to strengthen our hearts, and to make firm resolutions for our interior lives.”

Even if you are unable to dedicate the time to read or listen to the reflection each day, one option would be to simply recite the following prayer composed by St. Josemaria Escriva, which calls upon the Holy Spirit for inspiration.

Come, O Holy Spirit: enlighten my understanding to know your commands; strengthen my heart against the wiles of the enemy; inflame my will … I have heard your voice, and I don’t want to harden my heart to resisting, by saying “later … tomorrow.” Nunc coepi! Now! Lest there be no tomorrow for me! O, Spirit of truth and wisdom, Spirit of understanding and counsel, Spirit of joy and peace! I want what you want, I want it because you want it, I want it as you want it, I want it when you want it.

Read more:
Pray a novena to the Holy Spirit and kindle a fire within
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW