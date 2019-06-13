When the storms of life increase, hide yourself in Jesus’ heart with this prayer

Jesus' heart provides the safest place from all the difficulties you may experience in this world.
The good news is that you are never truly alone in this life and that God is always there at your side. Even in the most tragic of situations, God stands ready to embrace you and cover you with his arms, holding you close to his most Sacred Heart.
This isn’t always easy to remember, especially in the midst of such difficulties. It is during such times that the words of Psalm 91 should be revisited, “He will rescue you from the fowler’s snare, from the destroying plague, he will shelter you with his pinions, and under his wings you may take refuge; his faithfulness is a protecting shield.” (Psalm 91:3-4)
Another comforting image is that of hiding oneself in the heart of Jesus. The heart is often viewed as the source of love and comfort in a person’s body, and the same can be said of Jesus’ heart. Here is a prayer from the St. Vincent’s Manual that expresses this sentiment of asking to be placed within Jesus’ heart while the storm of life rages on. When you find yourself in such a difficult situation, try praying this prayer with a sincere faith and trust in God.
O Jesus, give us thy heart, as a pledge of thy love, and as a place of refuge, that we may find therein a secure-repose during life, and a sweet comfort at the hour of death.
My Savior! Hide me in thy sacred heart, until the storm of life is past.
