More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Spirituality

This Eucharistic host still contains fresh blood over 770 years later

SANTAREM EUCHARIST MIRACLE
Stephanie Le | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 20, 2019

The miracle is visible to pilgrims in Santarem, Portugal, and looks the same as it did in 1247.

Catholics believe that the bread and wine at Mass are transformed into Jesus’ body, blood, soul and divinity. It is a mystery known as “transubstantiation,” which means that while the appearances of bread and wine remain, the underlying substance is changed (through the power of God) completely to the body and blood of Christ. It is a teaching based on scripture and tradition and has remained unchanged in its essence since apostolic times.

However, the Church recognizes that on rare occasions both the substance and the appearance is changed into Jesus’ body and blood. These are identified as “Eucharistic miracles,” and testify to the words Jesus gave to his disciples at the Last Supper (“This is my body”).

One such miracle occurred in Santarem, Portugal, in 1247, when a young woman, jealous of her husband, went to a sorceress in hopes of making a love potion. The sorceress instructed the young woman to obtain a consecrated host from a Catholic Church. The young woman followed the instructions and hid the host in a linen cloth.

Shortly after she enclosed the host in the cloth, it began to bleed. She was frightened by what she saw and quickly shut the host in a drawer in her bedroom. At night, brilliant rays of light came from the drawer and she was forced to tell her husband everything.

The next day she brought the miraculous host to the parish priest, who enshrined the bleeding host in a reliquary. It has remained there in Santarem ever since, and canonical investigations were undertaken in 1340 and 1612. On both occasions the miracle was found to be authentic.

Over the centuries the host will appear like fresh bloody tissue, or dry up and harden. According to those who have seen it, the host remains irregularly shaped and has veins that run from top to bottom. The fact that the host has remained intact all of these years is a “second miracle,” and continues to baffle skeptics.

It is a sign for all of Jesus’ real presence in the Eucharistic host and has reinvigorated the faith of many Catholics around the world.

Read more:
4 Incredible Eucharistic miracles that defy scientific explanation
Read more:
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire

 

Tags:
MiraclesSacraments
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Tom Hoopes
    New York Times columnist wants to convert. Are we stopping him?
  9. Philip Kosloski
    When the storms of life increase, hide yourself in Jesus’ …
  10. Diane Montagna
    Pope Francis: World is tired of “charming liars” and …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW