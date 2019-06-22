More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Spirituality

A doctor on why “blood and water” gushed from Jesus’ heart

THE CRUCIFIXION
Andreas Pavias | Wikipedia PD US
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 22, 2019

St. John records what he saw; even if the Evangelist was thinking of the Sacraments, Our Lord's body was simply experiencing the processes of death.

But when [the soldiers] came to Jesus and saw that he was already dead, they did not break his legs, but one soldier thrust his lance into his side, and immediately blood and water flowed out. ~John 19:33-34

St. John, the eyewitness of this event who subsequently recorded it in his Gospel, would not have had a medical explanation for this outpouring of “blood and water.” For him — his Gospel is represented with an eagle because of his piercing spiritual insight — God had a message in the blood and water that pointed to baptism and Eucharist, to infinite mercy.

But the spiritual depth of this occurrence doesn’t negate that a medical explanation could be quite likely.

In this regard, a retired cardio-thoracic surgeon, Dr. Antony de Bono, feels that there is a simple reason for the outpouring of the “blood and water.”

Read more:
10 Lovely ways to bring the Sacred Heart into your life

He writes:

Jesus had a haemothorax, which in the stillness of the dead body, had separated out as they do into two layers: the heavier red cells below and the light watery plasma above. The haemothorax was the result of the savage flagellation.

The withdrawal of the spear would have been followed first by the red cells (blood), then by the lighter plasma (water).

The body of Jesus had been hanging on the cross, dead, for some time. Obviously the fluid must have accumulated during life by a bleeding into the chest cavity, almost certainly due to the savage flagellation.

It is well known that blood in these circumstances in a still dead body starts to separate out, to sediment, the heavier red cells sinking to the bottom leaving a much lighter, straw colored fluid, the plasma above.

When a hole is made by the spear, the red cells, which John describes as blood, gushes out first, followed by the plasma, which John saw as water.

“I can think of no other explanation,” the doctor reports, adding, “technically the process for draining the chest is known as a thoracocentesis.”

Sketch by Dr. de Bono

As we contemplate Jesus’ love for us, made visible in this total self-emptying, we can thank him not only for his infinite mercy, but also for his very human devotion to his adopted brothers and sisters, a love, mercy, and devotion so great that it led him to the cross.

Read more:
These are the words Jesus said to renew devotion to his Sacred Heart
Tags:
Devotions and Feasts
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Stephen Beale
    Explaining the strange symbolism of the Sacred Heart
  9. Aleteia
    Polish priest ordained in cancer ward has gone Home
  10. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
  11. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW