Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson calls trip to Israel “life-changing”

Deshaun Watson, quarterback for the Houston Texans, is in the midst of a tour of Israel that he describes as “life-changing.”

The NFL star and devout Christian told reporters that his first trip to the Holy Land has had a profound impact on him.

The Times of Israel reports that from the rooftop of the Tower of David Museum, he said:

“It’s definitely a life-changing experience for you to really feel the energy of Israel and especially Jerusalem. It’s made my spiritual side a lot stronger.”

The well-deserved vacation, arranged by America’s Voices in Israel, a U.S. group that arranges tours of Israel for prominent Americans, comes after Watson helped lead his team to the playoffs in the 2018 season in just his second season in the NFL. Last year was only the fifth time in franchise history that the Texans made the playoffs, and Deshaun has his fans hoping that their team might finally bring the Super Bowl title to Houston.

Watson made the trip to Israel before the NFL team begins their training camp in July. During the excursion, Watson reportedly visited the River Jordan, where he was photographed being baptized.

When Times of Israel reporters asked Watson if he would ever come back to Israel to play some football — referencing Jerusalem’s brand-new American Football stadium, donated by Patriots owner Robert Kraft — Watson quickly responded, “I hope so, that’s the plan.”

He went on to say that American Football has a lot to offer the Israeli people, like “unity.” He said: