More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Culture

Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson calls trip to Israel “life-changing”

DESHUAN WATSON
America's Voices in Israel | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jun 22, 2019

Watson says he hopes to come back and play football in Jerusalem's new stadium.

Deshaun Watson, quarterback for the Houston Texans, is in the midst of a tour of Israel that he describes as “life-changing.”

The NFL star and devout Christian told reporters that his first trip to the Holy Land has had a profound impact on him.

The Times of Israel reports that from the rooftop of the Tower of David Museum, he said:

“It’s definitely a life-changing experience for you to really feel the energy of Israel and especially Jerusalem. It’s made my spiritual side a lot stronger.”

 

The well-deserved vacation, arranged by America’s Voices in Israel, a U.S. group that arranges tours of Israel for prominent Americans, comes after Watson helped lead his team to the playoffs in the 2018 season in just his second season in the NFL. Last year was only the fifth time in franchise history that the Texans made the playoffs, and Deshaun has his fans hoping that their team might finally bring the Super Bowl title to Houston.

Watson made the trip to Israel before the NFL team begins their training camp in July. During the excursion, Watson reportedly visited the River Jordan, where he was photographed being baptized.

When Times of Israel reporters asked Watson if he would ever come back to Israel to play some football — referencing Jerusalem’s brand-new American Football stadium, donated by Patriots owner Robert Kraft — Watson quickly responded, “I hope so, that’s the plan.”

He went on to say that American Football has a lot to offer the Israeli people, like “unity.” He said:

“It’s one of those great events where regardless of your race, religion or where you come from — it brings everyone together for a couple of hours and everyone supports each other and you have fun.”

 

Tags:
athletesIsraelSports
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Stephen Beale
    Explaining the strange symbolism of the Sacred Heart
  9. Aleteia
    Polish priest ordained in cancer ward has gone Home
  10. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
  11. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW