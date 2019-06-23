More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Spirituality

Why Thomas Aquinas believed the Eucharist is Jesus

THE LAST SUPPER
Public Domain
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 23, 2019

One of the poems he wrote in honor of Corpus Christi explains the reason for his faith.

St. Thomas Aquinas wrote five beautiful hymns to the Eucharist at the request of Pope Urban VI, who established the feast of Corpus Christi in 1264.

Various translations exist for his hymn Adoro Te Devote, written in Latin.

Spending time in prayer with more than one translation can help us go deeper in the beauty of the poetry and the faith that brought it about.

For example, the verse rendered below in three different verse translations emphasizes how God, Truth himself, simply cannot utter untruth. Therefore, what God has told us can be believed, even when the senses of touch and seeing “tell” us something different.

Read more:
How I began to believe that the Eucharist really is Jesus

Enliven your faith in the Eucharist today by meditating with this verse:

Not to sight, or taste, or touch be credit.
Hearing only do we trust secure;
I believe, for God the Son has said it —
Word of truth that ever shall endure.

Seeing, touching, tasting are in Thee deceived:
How says trusty hearing? That shall be believed;
What God’s Son has told me, take for truth I do;
Truth Himself speaks truly or there’s nothing true.

Sight, touch, and taste in Thee are each deceived;
The ear alone most safely is believed:
I believe all the Son of God has spoken,
Than Truth’s own word there is no truer token.

Read more:
How the Eucharist can connect us to our deceased relatives and friends
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsEucharist
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  7. Larry Peterson
    Meet a 17-year-old beggar turned mystic from our own day: …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Jim Caviezel gives an electrifying tribute to Mary
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic miracle continues to draw pilgrims 770 years …
  11. Cecilia Zinicola and Matthew Green
    5 Red flags in a dating relationship
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW