Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don'ts from millennials
J-P Mauro
Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you're afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
From Burkina Faso to Harlem: a Corpus Christi celebration like no other

HARLEM,NEW YORK,BURKINA FASO,CORPUS CHRISTI
Jeffrey Bruno
Jeffrey Bruno | Jun 24, 2019

A fast growing community in the heart of the City praises God with passion and hope

Deep in the heart of Harlem, on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd and Morningside Ave, sits a small church that serves a growing Catholic community. The church of St. Joseph of the Holy Family, whose foundation was laid in 1859, is the oldest church above 44th street and has been a constant amid the shifting cultural sands of the community for the past 160 years.

On June 23, a “new” community within the parish celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi with their countrymen in a passionate and joy-filled service marked by the sounds of cheering, dancing, and singing reverberating through the streets of Harlem.

This community traces back a few years to when the parish began a monthly 2:00pm Mass in French for the neighborhood’s growing African community. When Fr. Joseph Kinda, a priest hailing from Burkina Faso, arrived three years ago and changed the monthly Mass to a weekly one, the community exploded.

 

The community, primarily from the Burkina Faso region in West Africa, brings a dynamic cultural expression of faith to New York: faith-centered, joy-filled, and family-oriented. These are the three pillars of this community, which feels more like an extended family and sees people traveling from as far as Washington and Virginia to participate in Sunday Masses.

As the Mass for the feast of Corpus Christi concluded, Fr. Joseph gently placed the Blessed Sacrament in the Monstrance, as the warm breezes of the hot city streets blew through the open windows of the church. He raised the Monstrance to process among the congregation as an altar server swung the red hot censer before the Blessed Sacrament, the smoke filling the air with its fragrance as a symbol of the prayers of the faithful rising before the Almighty.

The thunderous sound of singing filled the church as passers-by peeked in to witness this epic expression of faith. As the Monstrance was returned to the Altar, the congregation sang and clapped and danced with an unspeakable passion, celebrating that they were together with Jesus Christ in Harlem.

 

Jeffrey Bruno
Jeffrey Bruno

For a city proudly built by the sweat and tears of its immigrants, with a skyline continuing to stretch skyward, this community is bringing the gift of its faith, the true bedrock upon which great societies are built.

The hope of this great city lives in the hearts of its faithful. And for a city in dire need of hope, this community and others like it are a God-send.

In Burkina Faso, a Sister uses music to fight forces of darkness
4 dead as Burkina Faso Catholics are attacked again
