Here’s how a t-shirt can help you evangelize

No matter how in love you are with Christ, it can be tricky to share that love with others. Opening the door to a conversation about faith can be a sensitive process, especially when you and your friends have different beliefs. But one apparel company can make that process a whole lot easier.

Lauren Winter, a Catholic mother of three, was shocked when she read a recent research finding: While 94-97% of Millennial Christians believe “the best thing that could ever happen to someone is for them to know Jesus,” a shocking 47% of Millennials believe “at least somewhat” that it is “wrong to share one’s personal beliefs with someone of a different faith in hopes that they will one day share the same faith”—that is, to evangelize.

Winter felt called to make it easier for Catholic women to share openly about their faith, and to do so in a way that was trendy and fashionable. The result of this call? Her booming Catholic apparel business, Brick House in the City.

“This business was born out of my desire to wear something Catholic that would make me feel encouraged throughout the day,” Winter said, “but also something stylish that you might see on a rack at Target.”

From saints’ names to Bible verses to images of Our Lady, the shirts offer daily inspiration for any Catholic woman. And their appealing design yet subtle meaning can offer an opening for interesting, important discussions.

“These shirts are a way to start positive conversations, to support women in the new evangelization. It bridges that gap to get more comfortable being publicly a Christian woman,” Winter said. “It encourages you and opens the door to conversations with others.”

In just over two years of business, Brick House in the City shirts have become part of many women’s most meaningful moments.

“I’ve had women labor and give birth in my shirts, run marathons in my shirts, and go to hard doctor’s appointments in my shirts,” Winter said. “The shirt is a tangible, comfortable thing.”

She recalled occasions when people have asked about the women’s names on her shirt, saying, “Are those your friends?”

One shirt in particular, the Hope Tee, includes a specific request in its description for women wearing it to say a prayer for the one in eight couples carrying the cross of infertility.

“A lot of women have messaged me and told me how much our shirts mean to them,” Winter said.

Whether a woman is looking for encouragement in her daily work, a way to be a little more open about her Catholic beliefs, or just a reminder to pray throughout the day, these stylish shirts fit the bill. Who knew a simple t-shirt could be a tool for the new evangelization?