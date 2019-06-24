More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
News

Secretary of State singles out China for “extreme hostility” to all religious faiths

CHURCH IN CHINA
naturesharing/Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Jun 24, 2019

"The party demands that it alone be called God," Secretary Mike Pompeo said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo singled out the People’s Republic of China for “extreme hostility” to people of faith as he released the State Department’s annual report on international religious freedom.

Beijing’s “intense persecution of many faiths—Falun Gong practitioners, Christians, and Tibetan Buddhists among them —is the norm,” Pompeo said in a press conference Friday. “The Chinese Communist Party has exhibited extreme hostility to all religious faiths since its founding. The party demands that it alone be called God.”

Pompeo drew particular attention to the situation in China’s northwestern territory of Xinjiang, where ethnic Uighurs, who are Muslim, reportedly have been under intense pressure to conform to a lifestyle more amenable to Chinese authorities.

“I had a chance to meet with some Uighurs here, but unfortunately, most Chinese Uighurs don’t get a chance to tell their stories,” Pompeo said. “That’s why, in an effort to document the staggering scope of religious freedom abuses in Xinjiang, we’ve added a special section to this year’s China report.”

Pompeo also listed other nations where governments are restricting religious freedom:

  • Iran, where there is a continuing crackdown on Baha’is, Christians, and others.
  • Russia, where the Jehovah’s Witnesses religion has been banned and authorities confiscate members’ property.
  • Burma, where Rohingya Muslims “continue to face violence at the hands of the military.”
  • Turkey, which continues to refuse to allow the reopening of a Greek Orthodox seminary in Istanbul.

And, in Pakistan, in spite of the release of Asia Bibi, who was on death row for blasphemy against Islam, more than 40 others remain jailed for life or face execution on the same charge.

Pompeo also announced that the State Department is elevating the Office of International Religious Freedom, along with the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism. Those offices will report directly to the under secretary for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, he said.

“The reorganization will provide these offices with additional staff and resources, and enhance partnerships both within our agency and without,” Pompeo said. “It will empower them to better carry out their important mandates.”

Tags:
ChinaReligious Freedom
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  4. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  6. Larry Peterson
    Meet a 17-year-old beggar turned mystic from our own day: …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Jim Caviezel gives an electrifying tribute to Mary
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic miracle continues to draw pilgrims 770 years …
  11. Cecilia Zinicola and Matthew Green
    5 Red flags in a dating relationship
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW