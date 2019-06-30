More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Spirituality

What is the liturgical year and where did it come from?

LITURGICAL CALENDAR
liz west | Flickr CC BY 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 30, 2019

In many ways the Church's year follows the changing of the seasons and enters into a rhythm that speaks to the soul.

The natural world around us experiences a continual changing of seasons, from Spring and Summer, to Fall and Winter. It is a marvelous sight to behold and gives enough variety to our soul that we do not become bored with the monotony of an unchanging environment.

It is not surprising that a similar occurrence is experienced in the liturgical year of the Catholic Church.

Early on, Christians followed the Jewish calendar, but it quickly became evident that they needed to set themselves apart. They did this first by choosing Sunday as their “sabbath” and then by annually commemorating the Passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This was the most important time of the year for Christians and all other feasts were instituted in relation to the paschal events.

Pentecost and the coming of the Holy Spirit was likely instituted next, as it coincided with other Jewish feasts. Then Jesus’ birth received its own celebration. Connected to these feasts were periods of preparation before and extended days of feasting afterwards. This slowly developed over time and varied according to local traditions.

What we have now in the Roman Rite of the Catholic Church is the culmination of roughly 2,000 years of development, punctuating the year with the life of Jesus Christ.

The USCCB breaks down the current liturgical year as experienced in the Ordinary Form of the Roman Rite:

The liturgical year is made up of six seasons:

Advent – four weeks of preparation before the celebration of Jesus’ birth
Christmas – recalling the Nativity of Jesus Christ and his manifestation to the peoples of the world
Lent – a six-week period of penance before Easter
Sacred Paschal Triduum – the holiest “Three Days” of the Church’s year, where the Christian people recall the suffering, death, and resurrection of Jesus
Easter – 50 days of joyful celebration of the Lord’s resurrection from the dead and his sending forth of the Holy Spirit
Ordinary Time – divided into two sections (one span of 4-8 weeks after Christmas Time and another lasting about six months after Easter Time), wherein the faithful consider the fullness of Jesus’ teachings and works among his people

The mystery of Christ, unfolded through the cycle of the year, calls us to live his mystery in our own lives.

Read more:
The surprisingly deep spiritual meaning behind “Ordinary Time”

This liturgical calendar varies according to the particular rite of the Catholic Church. For example, Eastern Catholics do not follow the exact calendar, though their year is still focused on Jesus’ birth and resurrection. What Roman Catholics call “Ordinary Time,” many Eastern Catholics call “Time after Pentecost.” Furthermore, their liturgical year often begins on September 1, while Roman Catholics don’t begin their year until the end of November.

In the end, no matter the rite, Catholics can experience an annual spiritual renewal similar to how the earth is renewed according to the seasons. This is not a coincidence and corresponds to an interior desire left by God himself that is designed to lead us closer to him. We need variation, both in the natural world and in the spiritual world. Through this liturgical year, we are immersed into the life of Christ and are renewed.

Read more:
Test your knowledge of these liturgical colors
Read more:
Why Ordinary Time can also be called the “season of saints”
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsLiturgy
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  4. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  5. Ray Cavanaugh
    This Jesuit became his nation’s first priest after sitting …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope mourns death of Oscar and little Valeria
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  10. Robert E. Gordon
    The hidden symbolism within Leonardo’s ‘Last …
  11. Paul Asay
    4 Clues to life’s purpose … hidden in ‘Toy …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW