Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Protect your family while traveling with this prayer to St. Christopher

Philip Kosloski | Jul 02, 2019

As you embark on a family vacation, invoke the powerful intercession of St. Christopher, patron of travelers.

St. Christopher is well known as the patron saint of travelers. This is due in large part to a medieval legend in which the saint carries the Christ Child over a river. If he was given the care of the baby Jesus during his travels, wouldn’t he be a perfect patron for our own adventures?

Here is a popular prayer to St. Christopher that invokes his intercession during our travels. Whether you are traveling on your own or with your family, pray to God through the intercession of St. Christopher. Many have attributed their safety to this fascinating saint and are at peace when they know he is with them.

Dear Saint Christopher,
protect me today
in all my travels
along the road’s way.
Give your warning sign
if danger is near
so that I may stop
while the path is clear.
Be at my window
and direct me through
when the vision blurs
From out of the blue.
Carry me safely
to my destined place,
as you carried Christ
in your close embrace. Amen.

Read more:
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Read more:
Did the werewolf legend start with St. Christopher?
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
