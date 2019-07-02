Protect your family while traveling with this prayer to St. Christopher

St. Christopher is well known as the patron saint of travelers. This is due in large part to a medieval legend in which the saint carries the Christ Child over a river. If he was given the care of the baby Jesus during his travels, wouldn’t he be a perfect patron for our own adventures?

Here is a popular prayer to St. Christopher that invokes his intercession during our travels. Whether you are traveling on your own or with your family, pray to God through the intercession of St. Christopher. Many have attributed their safety to this fascinating saint and are at peace when they know he is with them.