More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Lifestyle

5 Secrets to acing a job interview

JOB INTERVIEW
Stockfour I Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Jul 06, 2019

New book by a Catholic professor is a treasure trove of advice.

Job hunting? Mary Sheehan Warren has got you covered. A professor at the Catholic University of America’s Busch School of Business, Warren wrote The Thoughtful Girl’s Guide to Fashion, Communication, and Friendship. Described as “a practical guide for girls on the art of communicating through your words, actions, dress and demeanor that you are a person with value and dignity,” it’s a treasure trove of helpful advice, based on Warren’s experience as a professor, entrepreneur, and Catholic mom of five.

The chapter on “Virtue and Manners” offers plenty of wise advice on giving a great job interview, among many other topics. Here are five of the most helpful tips, excerpted from her book that can apply to anyone searching for a job:

1. Research the business. What are they proud of? What is their current big news?

2. Get accurate directions for the location of the interview or figure out the bus route. (Note that an interview is not necessarily at the place of business.) If possible, drive past the location ahead of time to be sure you know where it is. Know where to park, how much it costs, and whether you pay with cash or a credit card.

3. Figure out appropriate attire for the interview. What are the standards of the profession or the “office culture” of that particular place? Gather together the items for your outfit (top, bottom, shoes, bag, hosiery—yes, hosiery) and ensure that each is cleaned and pressed. (Do this while there is still time to change your clothing plan.)

4. Arrive about five minutes early for the interview.

5. Mail the interviewer a hand-written thank-you note, unless the company specializes in another method of correspondence, in which case, you should use that other method (like a digital messenger or social media company).

At the heart of Warren’s writing is the wonderful old-fashioned idea that manners are about following the “Golden Rule” and treating others with respect and kindness. Etiquette doesn’t exist as a tool for getting what you want or moving ahead in business, Warren writes; rather it’s a way of showing common courtesy to each person, because of their inherent dignity.

There’s a lot of helpful info in the book which can be purchased at Amazon, TAN Books, and Target.

Read more:
Why it’s important to teach modern kids to “mind their manners”
Read more:
Wise words from Scripture if you’re looking for a job
Tags:
WomenWork
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  4. Nicholas Senz
    The only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to bring God’s blessing upon a country
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus …
  9. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  10. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Could this be the reason God sometimes allows our wounds to stay …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Addicted to lust? Alessandro Serenelli could be your new patron …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW