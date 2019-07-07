More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Lifestyle

How to make peace with past mistakes: Lessons from a glamorous French actress

Eve Lavalliere
Léopold-Émile Reutlinger | Public Domain
Share
Print
Fr. Michael Rennier | Jul 07, 2019

One of the most famous women of her day, Eve Lavalliere learned the secret to living well.

Appearances are deceiving. I know, because as a priest, I frequently speak with people who are seeking advice or feeling a need to unburden their consciences. They feel as though who they were in the past doesn’t match up to the image they project in the present, and that they’re somehow living a false life. Often, the veneer of a well-adjusted person is simply that, a carefully curated surface image. Underneath, real life isn’t quite so picturesque.

It brings to mind a fascinating story I recently read about a woman who appeared to have everything. Her name was Eve Lavalliere, and in the early 20th century she was one of the most famous women in France. She was a stage actress and well-known beauty who was popular, talented, and wealthy. The great actress Sarah Bernhardt was in awe of Eve, telling her, “What you do is innate: you create – you do not copy the characters. You give birth to them from within yourself. It is very beautiful.” Eve was on top of the world, one of the most envied women of her time. When she took her bows after a London show in 1916, the audience stood and thunderously applauded her. As they stood and clapped, she left the stage and walked to the Thames river, intending to drown herself.

Underneath the glamour and glitter, Eve was a volcano of past hurts and mistakes ready to explode. She later said that her lifestyle was like wading, “into the vast sea of sin.” She had gold and men and good looks, but had lost her peace. “I had everything the world could offer, everything I could desire,” she said, “Nevertheless, I regarded myself the unhappiest of souls.”

Eve Lavalliere was only her stage name. She had taken it from a woman named the Duchesse de la Vallière, a mistress of King Louis XIV who had a piece of jewelry named after her glamorous style. Her real name was Eugenie Marie Fenoglio and she was born into a broken family with a violent, alcoholic father. When her mother finally found the courage to leave him, he went into a rage and murdered her before also killing himself. Eugenie became depressed and suicidal, and even as she transformed herself into Eve and found great success in the theater, her past haunted her. In an attempt to compensate, she had a number of affairs with men and spent her money lavishly. None of it brought happiness and only compounded her misery. In the meantime, she became a single mother with a cocaine-addicted daughter who, towards the end of Eve’s life, secretly made her mother addicted to the drug as well so she could freely rob her.

Having hit the depths of suicidal depression, Eve happened to meet a priest who convinced her to attend Mass. Soon she was attending frequently and her whole life changed. She left her acting career behind, took on a monastic lifestyle, and made frequent mission trips to Africa. The last years of her life were marked by failing health and, and when she died, she was no longer famous, glamorous, or wealthy, but she was at peace. Even though her life outwardly seemed to have taken a turn for the worse, appearances are deceptive. She disappeared from the stage of the world, but in doing so gained back her happiness.

Here is her secret to overcoming her past, from a quote about the last years of her life; “When she gets letters from her old friends, she sometimes smiles, for she has no bitterness about the past, but she doesn’t think about it. She thinks only of the present and the future.” Eve learned that the past must be left in the past and it cannot continue to poison the future. No matter how much we try to compensate or pretend everything is fine, we won’t be truly happy until we deal with the past. Forgiveness, accepting who we are, and moving forward, this is how we are set free to grasp the happiness of the present moment and the hope of the future.

In the end, as Eve was suffering from chronic illness, she was asked if she had any hope of being cured. She responded, “None. But I am so happy! You cannot imagine how great my happiness is.” She then added, “I am in God’s hands. Tell my friends of days gone by that you met the happiest person on earth.” She died in 1929 at the age of 63, and her gravestone says, “I left everything for God.” Are we brave enough to leave the past behind, to leave everything that’s holding us back from seeking happiness?

Read more:
How to let go of your idea of perfect and find peace
Read more:
Forgiving (and asking for forgiveness ) is hard: This can make it easier
Tags:
Personal GrowthWomen
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Nicholas Senz
    The only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence
  4. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to bring God’s blessing upon a country
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
  8. Anna O'Neil
    Is your child being bad, or does he just feel unsafe?
  9. Cerith Gardiner
    7 out of 10 children from this family joined the Dominican Order
  10. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW