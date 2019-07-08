Americans aged 60+ spend most of their waking hours alone

The epidemic of loneliness is expected to rise in the next decade.
In total, 14% of older Americans reported spending all their time alone, a figure which dips to 8% in groups younger than 60. Of these younger groups, those aged from 40 to 60 reported less than five hours of alone time per day. This figure dropped to under four hours in those aged younger than 40.
While 14% does not seem staggering, it is important to remember that those aged 60+ make up 22% of the US population, or 73 million. As the Baby Boomers continue to age, World Economic Forum reports that this figure is expected to rise to 26%, by 2030. This suggests that the loneliness problem is going to get worse in coming years.
Living alone was found to be the greatest factor in elderly loneliness, as the study found more than a quarter of those aged 60+ live alone. This group reported an average of over ten hours alone each day, a figure which is cut in half for those who live with a spouse.
While spending time alone is not linked to medical conditions, World Economic Forum explains, it is a measure of social isolation, which can have adverse affects. Those who spend the majority of their time alone receive little cognitive stimulation, which in turn can expedite the deterioration of the mind. Isolation can also be dangerous, in cases of medical emergency while alone.
