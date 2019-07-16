Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

11 Stunning sunsets you don’t want to miss across America

SUNRISE
JD Hascup | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 16, 2019

Take a look at these awe-inspiring skies from coast to coast.

A beautiful sunset never gets old, and typically it’s summer time when we’re outside in the evenings to really appreciate them. There are many places to see a stunning sunset, but in keeping with the summer vacation vibe, take a peek at these 11 stunning photos of sunsets taken across the U.S. — from California to New York — to see God’s work in all its glory, and to perhaps inspire you when you’re looking for a place to vacation this summer.
Tags:
Environment
Aleteia's Top 10
