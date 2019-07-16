Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Art & Culture

Scientist believes she’s found the recipe for ancient Roman concrete used 2,000 years ago

PANTHEON
Alex Berger | Flickr CC BY-NC 2.0
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jul 16, 2019

The concrete of ancient Rome was stronger, longer lasting, and more environmentally friendly than the mix we use today.

Scientists have long puzzled over the elusive recipe for ancient Roman concrete, which has withstood the test of time better than any of the concrete that’s been poured in the 20th century. Now, Time reports that Maria Jackson from the University of Utah claims to have unravelled the mystery, and furthermore believes that the ancient Roman process could influence modern-day construction.

Jackson’s findings, published in American Mineralogist, claim the unbreakable strength of ancient Roman concrete is due to a rare chemical reaction that takes place when the mineral aluminium tobermorite is exposed to sea water. The reaction strengthens the mortar and prevents cracks from forming or widening.

The longer the concrete is submerged in sea water, the stronger it becomes, as a mineral mixture of silica oxides and lime grows between the volcanic rock aggregate, which in turns hardens all the components into a single, unyielding piece. Jackson explained how this is different from our current concrete to Time:

“Contrary to the principles of modern cement-based concrete, the Romans created a rock-like concrete that thrives in open chemical exchange with seawater.” She said, adding, “It’s a very rare occurrence in the Earth.”

This may explain the ancient observation of the Roman scientist Pliny the Elder, who wrote in 79 AD that the concrete, “as soon as it comes into contact with the waves of the sea and is submerged, becomes a single stone mass, impregnable to the waves and every day stronger.”

The Pantheon in Rome, still in use over 2,000 years after it was built, is a testament to the strength of ancient Roman concrete. Once a Roman temple, it has been in continuous use throughout history, and since the 7th century has been used as a church dedicated to “St. Mary and the Martyrs.”

Jackson notes that the Roman process was actually much more eco-friendly than our modern method, which is known to produce carbon dioxide. She believes that the old ways of concrete production could teach us a lot, but she notes that the ancient Romans had a greater access to volcanic ash, a primary ingredient, than most countries do today.

Jackson said she is currently experimenting with several substances that could act as a substitute for volcanic ash in the concoction, which would also require lime, sea water, and aluminium tobermorite. She has also proposed that the construction of a planned tidal lagoon in the United Kingdom utilize the ancient Roman concrete in place of steel.

She said that the ancient concrete would be ideal for the tidal lagoon, as the concrete would strengthen with the tide, rather than deteriorating over time. However, she did note that it would take about 120 years to know if the recipe will stand the test of time as well as that of the Romans.

Either way, she believes the ancient concrete would last at least twice as long as our modern concrete.

Tags:
ArchaeologyScience
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you …
  5. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  6. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  7. Matthew Green
    Doctors told her 10 times to abort her baby, but she …
  8. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  9. Marzena Devoud
    The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
  10. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  11. Cerith Gardiner
    Coffee shop hiring people with Down syndrome is fast becoming a …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW