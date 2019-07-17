Hairdresser who specializes in natural hair care comes to the aid of multiracial families

For most young girls having the perfect hairstyle is crucial. Careful attention is paid to accessories, how high those ponytails are, and even if it has the right scent. Now imagine the challenges when styling and managing hair that not only has a different texture, but needs caring for in a completely different way than you’re used to. This is the difficulty faced by white parents who foster or adopt children of color and want to ensure their child can be proud of their hair.

Enter Tamekia Swint, a Chicago hairdresser who founded a non-profit charity, Styles 4 Kidz, to share her specialized skills with families who’ve adopted transracially and who need a helping hand. The Shade Room reports that her positive classes give her young clients a real appreciation for their precious locks, while giving parents much-needed advice to help their children feel good about themselves.

Swint’s compassionate classes — which the non-profit charity calls “Hair Care With Heart” — are proving very popular; going from three clients in 2010 to 500 families nationwide. It’s not surprising because every parent wants their child to feel beautiful and good about themselves, and with Swint’s support it’s possible.