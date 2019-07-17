Hairdresser who specializes in natural hair care comes to the aid of multiracial families

One Chicago woman is providing "hair care with heart" to people all over the country.
Enter Tamekia Swint, a Chicago hairdresser who founded a non-profit charity, Styles 4 Kidz, to share her specialized skills with families who’ve adopted transracially and who need a helping hand. The Shade Room reports that her positive classes give her young clients a real appreciation for their precious locks, while giving parents much-needed advice to help their children feel good about themselves.
Swint’s compassionate classes — which the non-profit charity calls “Hair Care With Heart” — are proving very popular; going from three clients in 2010 to 500 families nationwide. It’s not surprising because every parent wants their child to feel beautiful and good about themselves, and with Swint’s support it’s possible.
Tamekia Swint is the owner of Stylez 4 Kids (@styles4kidznfp), a hair salon outside of Chicago, Illinois that teaches transracial families how to care for black hair. In this safe space, mixed race, foster and adoptive kids are empowered to love their natural hair and parents can learn how to style their child, without judgment or negative criticism. . . . #blackhair #blackhairstyles #adoption #adoptionrocks #fosterlove #fostercare #salon
