Lifestyle

Romantic ideas for couples — at any time of year

MIŁOŚĆ
Franciele Cunha/Unsplash | CC0
Cecilia Zinicola | Jul 18, 2019

Every season is ripe for romance!

It’s a challenge to escape our busy daily work routines and embark on a little romance. However, with even a little effort we can always inject new life into a romantic relationship with creative ideas that help us to cultivate our love.

Whether we’re just beginning to get to know each other, or we’ve been together a long time, there are nearly infinite opportunities for romance at every time of year. The key is to take advantage of the unique opportunities that each season offers, always putting the other person’s happiness first.

A picnic or a concert (or both!)

Picnics are always a good way to take advantage of good weather. If you have time, look for a few different sandwich recipes, and pack a bottle of something you both enjoy to drink, and a blanket to spread on the ground. And nothing’s more romantic than strawberries and Champagne!

Be sure you look for a place that will help you create that ideal atmosphere, with well cut grass or another clean surface, perhaps next to a river or lake. You can also add a special activity to your date, such as flying a kite with a special message on it, or bringing your guitar to sing something romantic, whether it be a duet or a serenade.

Concerts can also be a great way of taking advantage of a spring or summer nights. When they’re held in the open air, they give you a great atmosphere for spending a pleasant time listening to a band you both like, and—why not?—dancing under the stars on a cloudless night.

Taking a bike ride, or going out on the water

Summer is an ideal time for being active outdoors. A great way of combining exercise with romance is to take a couple of bicycles and go for a ride along one of the paths that are often found along rivers or in large parks. You can enjoy nature and the beautiful landscape while also savoring each other’s company.

Another classic summertime activity is enjoying water sports. Going to the beach for a swim or going out in a boat is romantic and can be a lot of fun, as long as everybody knows how to stay safe. Adventurous couples might consider white-water rafting or kayaking.

Take a weekend get-away and visit vineyards

Autumn is a great time to visit many tourist places, because the summer crowds are gone. In places where the colors of autumn leaves aren’t a big attraction, you can often get reduced prices for a great weekend getaway. Look for a nearby National Park, and explore its trails.

Landscapes with vineyards are a spectacle worth admiring at this time of year. It’s harvest time, and a great moment in the life of wineries for you to make a visit and enjoy a wine tasting and pleasant conversation.

Enjoy board games or movies and prepare a romantic dinner

In wintertime, you can take advantage of more time indoors. Put away your phones and renew your connection with each other. You can play a board game or a card game, or watch a movie or TV series together while relaxing and enjoying popcorn and a warm drink such as tea or hot chocolate.

For an extra cozy evening, you can prepare a dinner with candles and create the right ambiance with soft background music. You can make the dinner even more special with little details that you know the other person likes, such as their favorite food, a surprise message, or their favorite songs. If you can make all of this a surprise, that much better!

These are just a few ideas. What works best for you will depend on many factors, including the local climate and geography, your budget, and your favorite hobbies and activities. Maybe you prefer horseback riding to canoeing, or a fancy restaurant rather than a picnic. It may not seem like it, but visiting a beautiful church or shrine and praying together can also be romantic and meaningful.

The important thing is to realize that it doesn’t take a lot of time or creativity to make a romantic occasion; all it takes is the decision to leave behind the anxieties and tasks of daily life and to make each other the priority, do things you both enjoy, and seek each other’s happiness.

Read more:
Why romantic relationships need us to operate in “we” mode
Read more:
Ten Simple Steps to Keeping Romance Alive
Tags:
LoveRelationships
