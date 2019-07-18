Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Church

Who needs a philosopher-king when you have a saint-emperor?

Saint Henry II of Bavaria
Public Domain
Share
Print
Nicholas Senz | Jul 18, 2019

If only the world today could have leaders like this ...

In Plato’s Republic, Socrates famously said that the ideal form of government would be that of the “philosopher-king,” the man who loves wisdom and willingly leads a simple life. Plato wrote that humanity would face no end of troubles “until philosophers are kings, or the kings and princes of this world have the spirit and power of philosophy, and political greatness and wisdom meet in one.” Many a commentator throughout history has hearkened back to this notion as an ideal, if perhaps unattainable, goal.

While ancient Rome could boast one “philosopher-emperor” in Marcus Aurelius, Christendom produced a number of “saint-kings,” rulers who exercised their political power with piety and charity.

The Church brings to our attention St. Henry of Bavaria, Holy Roman Emperor and Benedictine oblate, as just such an example.

Henry was born in 973 into the German nobility, the son of the Duke of Bavaria. His father had rebelled against the Holy Roman Emperor, and as a consequence was stripped of his title and sent into exile. Henry was left largely in the care of the Church and was intended for the priesthood. He was given religious instruction by St. Wolfgang of Regensburg and studied at the cathedral school in Hildesheim, developing a sincere piety. Henry’s father was released and his dukedom restored, but Henry, though just 13 years old, was named “regent” (or de facto ruler). 

When his father died in 995, Henry was named the new Duke of Bavaria. In 1002, Henry’s cousin Otto III, the Holy Roman Emperor, died. During the struggle to determine who would succeed to the imperial throne, Henry had himself crowned as King of Germany. For the next decade, Henry took up the work for which the popes had turned to the German kings two centuries before: defending the papacy from foreign threats. Henry fought a series of wars against the Kingdom of Poland, which made repeated attempts to invade Italy.

Henry also fought to restore the rightfully elected pope, Benedict VIII, who had been exiled by an antipope and his powerful Roman allies. For this, Henry was crowned as Holy Roman Emperor in St. Peter’s Basilica in 1014.

Read more:
Meet the 5 martyred popes mentioned during the Eucharistic prayer at Mass

Though his early life seemed dominated by the pursuit of power, as emperor, Henry ruled with the wisdom and charity instilled in him by his ecclesiastical education.

He ended a revolt in his territory without bloodshed, and pardoned those who rebelled against him. He encouraged the bishops in Germany to reform the Church in accord with canon law. He turned trips to Rome from political junkets into true pilgrimages, stopping at shrines and churches along his route. He founded several monasteries, including one to which his wife, St. Cunigunde, retired after his death. He gave huge amounts of money for the aid of the poor. He may have made a vow of continence before his marriage (he had no children), and desired to give up the throne and enter a monastery. 

(According to one account, he actually did! But the abbot then put him under obedience and ordered him to continue administering the empire.)

Socrates and Plato believed that a ruler who was animated by the “spirit and power of philosophy” would rule his people with prudence, according to truth. Little did they know how right they were. For St. Henry, who was animated, not by the spirit of the love of wisdom, but the Spirit of Love and Wisdom, showed himself to be a ruler who was not only capable and just, but truly humble, willing even to renounce his power to pursue Truth itself.

This holy noble, who defended both popes and the poor, demonstrated what profound good can be achieved, not when kings become philosophers, but when emperors become saints.

Read more:
Catholic Social Teaching: The Starter Five-Pack
Tags:
PoliticsSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  3. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  4. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  5. Revista Misión
    Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This priest was saved from a bullet by wearing his Brown Scapular …
  8. Marzena Devoud
    The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
  9. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  10. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    How long is Jesus present in the Eucharist after we’ve …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW