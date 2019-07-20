Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Inspiring Stories

Parish priest personally pays the bills of 200 redundant coal miners

MINING
Mark Agnor | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 20, 2019

Fr. Jim Sichko from Lexington really practices what he preaches!

When Fr. Jim Sichko from Lexington, Kentucky, heard from a parishioner that he was struggling to pay his electricity bill since being laid off from his job at the Blackjewel LLC. coal mine after it filed a chapter 11 bankruptcy, the parish priest took the extraordinary step to put his hand in his pocket and pay the man’s bill.

While this was a truly generous act in itself, Fr. Sichko, the grandson of a coal miner himself — who is also a motivational speaker, full-time preacher, and was chosen by Pope Francis to be one of a thousand Papal Missionaries of Mercy in the world — felt impelled to help others experiencing a similar plight.

The hundreds of coal miners employed by the coal mining company were left in financial trouble when their last paychecks, from the end of June, were pulled back from their accounts. Not only had they lost their earnings from the month before, they had no money moving forward.

Fr. Sichko decided that he wanted to practice what he preached. “These men and their families, they sacrifice their lives … It’s my duty, it’s really my command, or God’s command of me, to come out and be with them and to assist them,” he explained to the Herald Leader.

So to try and carry out his Godly duty, the generous priest arranged an event in the hall of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Harlan. One by one, miners and their wives received a check from the priest to pay their electricity bills and relieve their financial burden a little. In total the priest paid from his personal account an impressive $20,434.55.

With financial uncertainty for months to come, one out-of-work miner and father of three, Josh Holbrook, shared: “I don’t worry about it, because I know the Lord will provide, that’s just like this here — the Lord is providing.”

Although Fr. Sichko has offered these stressed families financial help, he’s demonstrated the importance for these miners to live in hope and faith, and that is beyond any financial measure.

Read more:
This priest was saved from a bullet by wearing his Brown Scapular
Read more:
Financial worries? Here’s some powerful Scripture to help allay your fears

 

 

Tags:
CharityPriesthood
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  3. Revista Misión
    Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This priest was saved from a bullet by wearing his Brown Scapular …
  5. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. J-P Mauro
    Scientist believes she’s found the recipe for ancient Roman …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you …
  9. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  10. Aleteia
    Pope Francis: How do you pray when someone asks you to pray for …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    This is why Satan hates the Brown Scapular
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW