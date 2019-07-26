Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
5 Great podcasts for Catholic kids
Carissa Pluta
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Lifestyle

5 Great podcasts for Catholic kids

LISTENING TO MUSIC
LightField Studios | Shutterstock
Carissa Pluta | Jul 26, 2019

Whether it's a road trip or at home on a rainy day, these programs provide an alternative to screens!

Trying to cut down on your kids’ screen time? Podcasts provide a fun, and often educational, alternative that will entertain your children on summer road trips or while lounging around the house. Try these five excellent podcasts made with kids in mind.

Catholic Sprouts

Catholic Sprouts is a daily podcast for Catholic kids. Host and mother of five Nancy Bandzuch created the show “to plant one little seed of faith each and every day.” These short and engaging episodes discuss vital aspects of the faith, and each concludes with a daily challenge to help the young listeners grow in virtue.

Saint Stories for Kids

Chantal Baros, creator of Shining Light Dolls, hosts a weekly podcast that brings the stories of saints right to your child’s headphones. Saint Stories for Kids offers charming and informational 5-minute episodes that allow children and parents to learn from the “holy men and women who have come before us.” The episodes are timely (usually occurring around the saint’s feast day) and encourage children to embrace the rich tradition of the Catholic Church.

Wow in the World

NPR personalities Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz “guide curious kids and their grown-ups on a journey into the wonders of the world around them” on their podcast Wow in the World. Wow in the World provides discussion of the most kid-friendly news stories of the week, primarily focusing on topics of science and technology. Each episode begins with questions about a new amazing scientific discovery or finding, which are answered through comedy and debate. This show is funny and engaging, and will help kids learn.

Circle Round Podcast

Circle Round shares folktales from around the world performed by notable voices from the stage and screen. These sound- and music-rich radio plays helps children ages 4 to 10 learn important lessons like kindness, persistence and generosity. The podcast also introduces them to other cultures and helps them develop a global mindset.

Saturday Morning Media

Grant Baciocco of Saturday Morning Media has been a leading name in family friendly new media content since the creation of his award winning podcast The Radio Adventures of Dr. Floy in 2004. Since then, Baciocco has created many other projects for kids on his podcast Saturday Morning Theater. Reminiscent of old-time radio broadcasts, the series gives listeners short imaginative adventures featuring superhero tales, westerns, and mysteries. Through it he hopes to “‘bring back the magic of Saturday mornings’ with quality productions that the whole family can share.”

Read more:
5 Podcasts for Catholic moms
Read more:
8 Catholic podcasts you should be listening to
Tags:
Podcasts
