Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Spirituality

Pray this prayer before your next major project

WORK PRAYER
Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Jul 29, 2019

Whether it's at home, work or school, invoke God's blessing before a new undertaking.

It can be overwhelming when embarking on a new project. Especially if the project will have a major impact on your life or the lives of others, the pressure we feel could be immense. We may even feel alone and are tempted to back out.

However, God is always there at our side, ready to give his blessing that will strengthen us. He wants to help us, but we need to be humble enough to ask him for help. It requires an interior acknowledgement that whatever project we are doing, whether it’s at home, work or school, can only be accomplished through his power.

Below is a prayer from the St. Vincent’s Prayer Manual that can help orient our hearts toward God and give him the wheel for our next major project. We may not always want to do that, but when we do, he will be with us every step of the way.

I come to thee, Jesus, before I commence this undertaking, to consecrate it, through thy hands, to the glory of thy eternal Father, and to implore thy succor, that it may be executed in the manner most agreeable to him. Thou knowest, that, without thee, I can do nothing: grant me, then, the necessary assistance to accomplish the will of thy heavenly Father, to observe faithfully all the laws of justice, and keep myself free from sin in the execution of this undertaking; or rather, take the charge of the whole upon thyself. Conduct it by thy wisdom; execute it by thy power, and bring every thing to a happy issue, through thy infinite goodness, to the glory of thy Father, and to the eternal salvation of my soul. Amen.

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
