J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials

Editor's choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
7 Unique literary baby names for girls

Fr. Michael Rennier | Aug 04, 2019

Classic literature is a great place to find a beautiful name that will stand out and yet never go out of style.

Names carry a lot of meaning, which is why it’s common, when naming a new baby, to pass on a family name or choose to bestow the name of an admired saint from the past. Another source of inspiration for names is found in literature. Authors often agonize for months over names for their characters, and some even claim that they cannot write the character until they know the name. These beloved characters are highly influential on us, often making a lasting impact on our development when we read specific novels in our formative years. For instance, I remember reading Jack Kerouac’s On the Road and immediately abandoning my college dorm room for a road trip. I’ve also written about how influential Graham Greene’s writing was for me.

Here’s a sampling of names from famous female literary characters – there are a lot to choose from, so I’ll share the list for boys next week. Sometimes the name itself is simply beautiful, other times it’s the particular character that is appealing. Either way, a child with any of these names immediately and automatically has an interesting backstory.

Read more:
These old and rare baby names are making a comeback
Read more:
13 Baby names to honor Mary (for girls AND boys)
