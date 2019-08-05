Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
News

Groundbreaking research discovers how to put cancerous cells to “sleep,” for good

SCIENCE
Angellodeco - Shutterstock
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Aug 05, 2019

A team of Australian scientists developed a new anti-cancer drug which could prevent relapse in cancer patients.

A joint effort by researchers all over Australia has yielded a new cancer treatment which, Medical News Today reports, can stop the division of cancerous cells without affecting the healthy cells.

The team of 53 scientists and researchers from such research organizations as the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, Monash University, Cancer Therapeutics CRC, The University of Melbourne, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and the CSIRO, have published their findings in the journal Nature. There, they explain that their research was focused on two proteins which are normally associated with the development of different types of cancer: KAT6A and KAT6B.

Tim Thomas, one of the lead researchers on the project, told Medical News Today:

“Early on, we discovered that genetically depleting KAT6A quadrupled the life expectancy in animal models of blood cancers called lymphoma. Armed with the knowledge that KAT6A is an important driver of cancer, we began to look for ways of inhibiting the protein to treat cancer.”

Previous methods of cancer treatment such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy cannot be isolated enough to attack just the cancer and often damage the surrounding tissue. These treatments can also have a devastating effect on the immune system. These traditional methods attack the DNA of cancerous cells, and thus damage the DNA of the surrounding healthy cells.

Anne Voss, another leader from the study, explained to Medical News Today that their new treatment would not attack the DNA of cells and is potentially much safer. She said:

“Rather than causing potentially dangerous DNA damage, as chemotherapy and radiotherapy do, this new class of anticancer drugs simply puts cancer cells into a permanent sleep… The cells are not dead, but they can no longer divide and proliferate. Without this ability, the cancer cells are effectively stopped in their tracks.”

Voss admits that the new research is in a very early stage and has a long way to go before it is ready for clinical trials. However, she is hopeful that the newly developed compounds will lead to a treatment which can “prevent relapse after initial treatment.”

Jonathan Baell, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, another author in the study, noted that there were “many hurdles” just to get their work this far. He said:

“But with perseverance and commitment, we are excited to have developed a potent, precise, and clean compound that appears to be safe and effective in our preclinical models.”

The study did not give any indication as to when this new treatment would be available for use on human patients, but they are working to bring it to cancer treatment facilities as soon as possible.

Tags:
MedicineScience
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Ask the Virgin Mary for help to carry your heavy burdens
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    7 Saintly tips on how to discipline a child, from Don Bosco
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW