Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Spirituality

This prayer prepares your heart for praying the Liturgy of the Hours

WOMAN,OUTSIDE
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 05, 2019

It helps remind you what should be at the core of every prayer.

While being faithful to a daily prayer life can be relatively easy at times, the difficult part is praying with your full heart and soul. Often we may get into a rhythm that can numb us to what we are praying and we end up forgetting to pray from the heart.

This can be the case for many of our prayers, but is an easy habit to get into when praying the Liturgy of the Hours (also known as the Divine Office). It is a daily recitation of the Psalms that can become monotonous if we are not careful.

Read more:
What is the Liturgy of the Hours?

One way that we can maintain a more prayerful spirit is to pray the recommended prayer before the Liturgy of the Hours. The Church provides a prayer that is not as widely used as it could be, not only for reciting the Liturgy of the Hours, but for any time dedicated to prayer. It gets to the very core of prayer and reminds us where our heart should be. If you are looking for something that will reinvigorate your prayer life, try this short preparation prayer.

Lord God, I offer this Divine Office to you, together with the adoration and praise of the angels and saints in heaven, as well as that of all the priests of your Church and all other consecrated souls. I present to you, holy Father, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, this chorus of prayer, made holy in the Heart of Jesus and made one with His most holy prayer. May all the words of this prayer be acts of pure love, adoration, thanksgiving, satisfaction, trust, and surrender to your holy Will. Let this prayer be for my weak self a spiritual communion, an act of humility, and of perfect self-denial; and may it be a sacrifice of praise and glory to you, O Blessed Trinity. Amen.

Read more:
A beginner’s guide to the Liturgy of the Hours
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Ask the Virgin Mary for help to carry your heavy burdens
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    7 Saintly tips on how to discipline a child, from Don Bosco
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW