This prayer prepares your heart for praying the Liturgy of the Hours

While being faithful to a daily prayer life can be relatively easy at times, the difficult part is praying with your full heart and soul. Often we may get into a rhythm that can numb us to what we are praying and we end up forgetting to pray from the heart.

This can be the case for many of our prayers, but is an easy habit to get into when praying the Liturgy of the Hours (also known as the Divine Office). It is a daily recitation of the Psalms that can become monotonous if we are not careful.

One way that we can maintain a more prayerful spirit is to pray the recommended prayer before the Liturgy of the Hours. The Church provides a prayer that is not as widely used as it could be, not only for reciting the Liturgy of the Hours, but for any time dedicated to prayer. It gets to the very core of prayer and reminds us where our heart should be. If you are looking for something that will reinvigorate your prayer life, try this short preparation prayer.