Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Church

In hard times, Jesus is holding out his hand to you, says Pope Francis

© Olivier Naves / AGSE
Share
Print
Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz and Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 07, 2019

Peter and John give us a look at how the Lord deals with us when we are "lame" from sin or discouragement

“Let us not forget, the hand that is always stretched out to lift another up, that is the hand of Jesus working through our hands, helping to lift others up.”

With this reflection, Pope Francis has begun again his Wednesday audience catechesis series, continuing with his exploration of the Acts of the Apostles, after a brief summer break.

The pope considered the first healing that we read about in Acts, that of the lame man who was laid daily at the gate of the temple called the Beautiful Gate (cf Acts 3:1-10 and following).

Drawing from this account, the pope gave a teaching on the “art of accompanying others,” which he said must be characterized by delicacy as we approach another’s “sacred ground.”

With this, “our steps will have a healing cadence … with a respectful gaze that is full of compassion, yet at the same time heals, frees, and encourages maturing in the Christian life.”

The pope noted how that is what Peter and John did with the man born lame:

Peter directed his gaze at him, with John …
and said, “look at us.” …
And he took him by the right hand …
and raised him up …
and immediately his feet and ankles were made strong …

“That’s what Jesus does with all of us,” Francis said. “Let us think of this in hard times, in moments of sin, in moments of sadness. There is Jesus who tells us, ‘Look at me. I’m here.’ Let us take Jesus’ hand and allow ourselves to be lifted up!”

Let us take Jesus’ hand and allow ourselves to be lifted up!

The pope emphasized how Peter and John created a relationship with the man, a true encounter between persons, which is where God likes to manifest himself.

“Peter and John teach us not to put our confidence in methods [“I have no silver and gold”], even though they are useful, but in the true richness that is a relationship with the Risen Christ,” he said.

Francis invited us to “never forget that the true richness of our lives is in God’s infinite love,” and he asked us to set about sharing that with others.

Read more:
These random acts of kindness by total strangers will make your day
Tags:
BiblePope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This drone flying over Mont Saint-Michel will turn your thought …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Philip Kosloski
    3 Filipino bishops on the road to canonization
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW