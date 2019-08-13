Here’s why Mary is the secret for growing in faith

Hint: Have you considered her role in the first disciples' faith?
Why?
Well, consider this reflection from St. Josemaria Escriva:
If our faith is weak, we should turn to Mary. Because of the miracle at the marriage feast of Cana, which Christ performed at his Mother’s request, his disciples learned to believe in him (John 2:11). Our Mother is always interceding with her Son so that he may attend to ur needs and show himself to us, so that we can cry out, “You are the Son of God.”
It was through the Virgin Mary that Jesus’ first followers came to believe in Him. Why should it be any different now?
So, when plagued by doubts, or when your faith simply doesn’t seem to be enough to confront the mountains before you, call on Our Lady!
This reflection is taken from Holy Rosary. Read more about this little booklet of meditations here:
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?