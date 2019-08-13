Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Here’s why Mary is the secret for growing in faith

CANA
Shutterstock-Adam Jan Figel
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 13, 2019

Hint: Have you considered her role in the first disciples' faith?

Our Lady is the intercessor par excellence, but sometimes it helps to consider her maternal intervention in our specific needs. For example, if we are feeling weak in faith, or hoping to bring our loved ones to faith, we should turn to Mary.

Why?

Well, consider this reflection from St. Josemaria Escriva:

If our faith is weak, we should turn to Mary. Because of the miracle at the marriage feast of Cana, which Christ performed at his Mother’s request, his disciples learned to believe in him (John 2:11). Our Mother is always interceding with her Son so that he may attend to ur needs and show himself to us, so that we can cry out, “You are the Son of God.”

It was through the Virgin Mary that Jesus’ first followers came to believe in Him. Why should it be any different now?

So, when plagued by doubts, or when your faith simply doesn’t seem to be enough to confront the mountains before you, call on Our Lady!

