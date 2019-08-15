Why snakes on a Greek island venerate the Virgin Mary on August 15

The friendly snakes appear each year on the Greek island of Kefalonia, always around the Solemnity of the Assumption.
According to the Catholic News Agency, “Since then, the small black snakes, known as European Cat Snakes, appear every year just before the feast [of the Assumption, known in the Orthodox Church as the Dormition], and make their way to the walls and entryways of the Church to ‘venerate’ the silver icon of Mary known as the Panagia Fidoussa, or the Virgin of the Snakes. The snakes’ patterning can produce a small black cross on their head, and they have a forked tongue, adding to the legend that these snakes are marked by the sign of the Cross.”
The snakes rarely fail to appear every year at the same time; in the past 100 years there were only two such occasions. According to the Greek City Times, “the snakes of the Virgin Mary have failed to appear twice. The first time in 1940, shortly before the outbreak of World War II and the second time in August 1953, when Kefalonia suffered a tremendously destructive earthquake. Thus, it is believed to be ominous if the snakes do not appear.”
The snakes are surprisingly friendly and are easily handled by anyone who comes near them. They are found in the Orthodox churches of Kefalonia and slither their way around the icons of the Virgin Mary.
It is a miracle that is celebrated every year and draws a large crowd to the island, with many people flocking to the churches to see the snakes and pray to the Virgin Mary in thanksgiving for her miraculous protection.
The fact that the snakes are connected to the Virgin Mary is very biblical, as God spoke to Satan in his serpentine form that “They will strike at your head, while you strike at their heel” (Genesis 3:15). This verse is traditionally interpreted to refer both to Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary. For this reason the Blessed Mother is traditionally depicted as stepping on the head of a snake.
In a certain sense these snakes could symbolize the Virgin Mary’s authority over Satan and how even the snakes pay homage to her.
Furthermore, since these snakes are easily handled by anyone, it also brings to mind the passage from Mark’s Gospel, “They will pick up serpents [with their hands]” (Mark 16:18).
Whatever the motive of these snakes, the local people see the snakes as a reminder of God and his miraculous protection of his people.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?