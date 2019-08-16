Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Inspiring Stories

El Paso community rallies to attend funeral of shooting victim

El Paso
Perches Funeral Home | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 16, 2019

Victim's husband with no family reaches out to strangers to attend his wife's prayer service.

When Antonio Basco lost his wife of 22 years during the recent El Paso shooting, he not only had to try and cope with the horrific loss, but with none of his own loved ones in town, he also has to face her funeral without any of his family. So Basco put out a heartbreaking request through the funeral home’s Facebook page for members of his community to come along and help him mourn his wife, Margie Reckard.

“When I met her, she was an angel, and she still is,” Basco shared with Marisa Saenz for KFOX-TV of El Paso when speaking of his late wife. He also explained how they had planned to live together and die together, but tragically this dream came to an end during the senseless shooting in Walmart on August 3 in Walmart.

What is further upsetting is that after his wife’s death, Basco now considers himself “the weak one.” Yet in reaching out for help this shows his strength and a real faith in others that can only prove valuable to him in the difficult moments ahead. And he is right to have this faith. In response to the request the El Paso community did what communities do best: they promised to come out in force today and support the grieving husband.

And one of the beautiful things about social media is how quickly Basco’s request has spread. People from far and wide are pledging to send cards, flowers, and even gift cards to local restaurants through the funeral home — demonstrating to Basco that he is surrounded by love and compassion that will hopefully make him feel stronger one day.

The prayer service will be held today at 7 p.m. in El Paso, Texas, so if you’d like to offer up a prayer for Basco and his wife, Margie Reckard, we’re sure this would also be appreciated.

Read more:
How one woman’s decision to buy up a shoe store spiraled into a community event
Read more:
11-year-old boy creates #ElPasoCHALLENGE to encourage kindness after atrocity

 

.

Tags:
CommunityFuneral
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at …
  4. Matthew Becklo
    The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Is the Solemnity of the Assumption a holy day of obligation?
  6. Larry Peterson
    Mary’s death and assumption: Beautiful thoughts from the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Clare miraculously defeated an entire army
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW