Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus Christ
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Spirituality

The powerful advice of a saint to his son

St. Stephen of Hungary
Mathiasrex, Maciej Szczepańczyk | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 16, 2019

St. Stephen took his fatherhood seriously and wanted to make sure his son was brought up well.

St. Stephen of Hungary was a holy king in the 11th century, who ruled with justice and charity, placing himself under the protection of the Virgin Mary. He was also an upstanding father, who did what he could to impart his Catholic faith to his two sons.

He must have done a good job because one of his sons, Emeric, was canonized a saint in the same ceremony as Stephen.

Below is an excerpt from a letter of Stephen to his son Emeric that highlights the virtues necessary to be a good Christian in the world.

The words are powerful and continue to resonate nearly 1,000 years later.

My beloved son, delight of my heart, hope of your posterity, I pray, I command, that at every time and in everything, strengthened by your devotion to me, you may show favor not only to relations and kin, or to the most eminent, be they leaders or rich men or neighbors or fellow-countrymen, but also to foreigners and to all who come to you. By fulfilling your duty in this way you will reach the highest state of happiness.

Be merciful to all who are suffering violence, keeping always in your heart the example of the Lord who said, “I desire mercy and not sacrifice.” Be patient with everyone, not only with the powerful, but also with the weak. Finally be strong lest prosperity lift you up to much or adversity cast you down.

Be humble in this life, that God may raise you up in the next.

Be truly moderate and do not punish or condemn anyone immoderately.

Be gentle so that you may never oppose justice.

Be honorable so that you may never voluntarily bring disgrace upon anyone.

Be chaste so that you may avoid all the foulness of lust like the pangs of death. All these virtues I have noted above make up the royal crown, and without them no one is fit to rule here on earth or attain to the heavenly kingdom.

Read more:
5 Saints who were great dads
Read more:
4 Saints who were (good) kings
Tags:
FatherhoodSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at …
  4. Matthew Becklo
    The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Is the Solemnity of the Assumption a holy day of obligation?
  6. Larry Peterson
    Mary’s death and assumption: Beautiful thoughts from the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Clare miraculously defeated an entire army
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW