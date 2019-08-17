Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning

Pope Francis is the 266th pope in an unbroken line that can be traced to St. Peter, the first pope chosen by Jesus Christ. Initially there was no particular title that distinguished the leader of the Catholic Church (though we can mention that the name Peter, which means rock, was the name that Jesus gave to the first pope, changing his name from Simon).

Over time the pope has gained many different titles that reflect different aspects of his ministry.

