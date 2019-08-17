Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning

POPE FRANCIS
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | I.Media
Philip Kosloski | Aug 17, 2019

The leader of the Catholic Church is known by titles that reveal aspects of his ministry.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Pope Francis is the 266th pope in an unbroken line that can be traced to St. Peter, the first pope chosen by Jesus Christ. Initially there was no particular title that distinguished the leader of the Catholic Church (though we can mention that the name Peter, which means rock, was the name that Jesus gave to the first pope, changing his name from Simon).

Over time the pope has gained many different titles that reflect different aspects of his ministry.

Click the slideshow below to learn about 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning.

