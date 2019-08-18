Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Cerith Gardiner
7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus Christ
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Spirituality

St. Helena didn’t convert to Christianity until age 65

HELENA OF CONSTANTINOPLE
Cima da Conegliano | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 18, 2019

Her life proves that it's never too late to turn your life around and make an impact on the world.

Many know St. Helena as the highly influential mother of Emperor Constantine, who made history by relaxing the rules against Christianity and paving the way for the rise of the Roman Catholic Church.

What’s interesting to note is that she didn’t convert to Christianity until later in life. The date of her birth varies according to different historians, but all agree she was born in the middle of the 3rd century. Records indicate she didn’t embrace the Christian religion until after her son was victorious over Emperor Maxentius, which occurred during 312. With this in mind, Helena wasn’t a Christian until she was roughly 65 years old.

It can be a surprising fact, as St. Helena died about 15 years later and yet she is credited with the building of numerous churches and the discovery of a number of relics, such as the true cross of Jesus Christ.

Read more:
Catholic Mythbusters: Could a large ship really be built from all the relics of the True Cross?

St. Helena was a woman who put her entire self into something and when she became a Christian, she was a Christian to the fullest. She made up for lost time by using her power as the mother of the Roman emperor to do good in the world and promote Christianity throughout the Empire.

She had a particular fondness for the Holy Land and the Catholic Encyclopedia details a few of the highlights of her trip.

It was in Palestine, as we learn from Eusebius, that she had resolved to bring to God, the King of kings, the homage and tribute of her devotion. She lavished on that land her bounties and good deeds, she “explored it with remarkable discernment,” and “visited it with the care and solicitude of the emperor himself.” Then, when she “had shown due veneration to the footsteps of the Savior,” she had two churches erected for the worship of God: one was raised in Bethlehem near the Grotto of the Nativity, the other on the Mount of the Ascension, near Jerusalem. She also embellished the sacred grotto with rich ornaments.

Despite having only a handful of years left in her life, it didn’t stop her from living in the present moment and being a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ.

Her story is powerful and reminds us that no matter what age we might be, our past can never keep us away from the mercy of God. We might have made some bad mistakes in our younger years, but for God there is no time limit on his mercy. This is good news and reassures us that whether we are 9 or 99, we still have time to embrace the love of God.

Read more:
How to go to confession when you haven’t gone in years
Read more:
No more excuses! Go to confession
Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  3. Larry Peterson
    Mary’s death and assumption: Beautiful thoughts from the …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why snakes on a Greek island venerate the Virgin Mary on August …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Is the Solemnity of the Assumption a holy day of obligation?
  7. Esteban Pittaro
    Before becoming pope, Francis discovered this priest’s body …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    This papyrus contains the oldest Marian prayer known to date
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW