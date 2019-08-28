Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
Art & Culture

The oldest church in the U.S. is the Catholic San Miguel Chapel in Santa Fe

SAN MIGUEL MISSION
jpellgen | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Aug 28, 2019

Built between 1610 and 1628, the church still offers Masses on Sundays.

Click here to launch the slideshow

The San Miguel Chapel, an adobe Spanish colonial church in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is the oldest known church in the continental United States. Built sometime between Santa Fe’s founding in 1610 (ten years before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock) and its first documented reference in 1628, the church still celebrates Masses to this day.

Launch the slideshow

 

A Franciscan mission in New Mexico

The history of San Miguel Chapel begins in 1539, when the Spanish missionary-explorer Fray Marcos de Niza, while searching for the legendary “Seven Cities of Gold,” came across the Zuni Pueblo in western New Mexico. Upon planting a cross, he declared the region the “New Kingdom of St. Francis.”

It wasn’t until 1598 that his dream became a reality. In July of that year, 10 Franciscans, along with 129 soldiers and 400 men, women and children, established a colony under the leadership of Juan de Oñate, 35 miles north of Santa Fe along the Río Grande, according to an account at Franciscan Media.

“Many people don’t realize the missions in New Mexico are 120 years older than the missions in San Antonio, Texas, and 170 years older than the California missions,” Msgr. Jerome, a 13th-generation descendant of colonists who came with Oñate, told Franciscan Media.

Read more:
The 15 oldest Catholic churches in America

 

A church built by indigenous people

San Miguel, which was referred to in the 1628 document as a Hermitage or military chapel (the “Hermita de San Miguel”), was built sometime after the colony moved south to Santa Fe in 1610. According to David Blackman of Preserve San Miguel, the chapel was probably built by Tlaxcalan Indians under the direction of the Franciscans. 

The chapel was partially destroyed by fire during the Pueblo Revolt in 1680, an uprising of the indigenous Pueblo people against the Spanish colonizers, which killed 400 Spanish and drove 2,000 settlers out of the province. It was rebuilt in 1710 after the Reconquest of Santa Fe in 1693 by Don Diego de Vargas.

The chapel today

In 1859, the chapel was transferred to the Brothers of Christian Schools, and served as the Chapel of St. Michael’s College from 1859 until 1969 when the school — now St. Michael’s High School — moved to a new location.

A 1955 renovation uncovered the the original dirt floor and sanctuary steps, which can be seen today just beyond the communion rail.

The chapel holds Mass on Sundays — Latin Mass at 3 p.m. and Ordinary Form Mass at 5 p.m.

Tags:
Church History
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  4. John Burger
    Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in …
  5. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    4 Lessons from St. Augustine to keep us from unhealthy …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
  8. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW