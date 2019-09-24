Increase your trust in God with this prayer to Our Lady of Mercy

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski | Sep 24, 2019

The Virgin Mary can help you grow in confidence in the depths of God's mercy.

At times we may be tempted to doubt the love of God, thinking that he could never forgive us because of the terrible way we have conducted our lives. Our sins appear to cover us and we think that God could never love a “wretch like me.”

Yet, we seem to always forget that God’s mercy is endless and that it isn’t difficult for God to forgive us. Instead, it is more difficult to forgive ourselves and to allow God’s mercy to wash over us.

One person who can increase our trust in God is the Virgin Mary. If we feel unworthy to approach God, then go to Mary and ask for her intercession before his heavenly throne. She can soften our hearts and lead us back to our loving Father, who is ready to receive us with open arms.

Below is one prayer, from a Novena to Our Lady of Mercy (Ransom), that can help form our thoughts and reassure us of God’s goodness.

Mary, Mother of God, I turn to you in all my pressing needs and difficulties as to a most sure refuge. I implore the help of your protection and choose you as my advocate. I entrust my cause to you who are the Mother of Mercy, and I wish to offer you day by day my most reverent love. But that my devotion may be pleasing to you, help me to maintain my soul and body in the spotlessness of your purity, help me to try as best I can to walk in your footsteps, humbly seeking to be like you.

Even if I have committed all possible sins, let me never lose confidence in you, for I know I shall always find your Heart filled with mercy The Son of God has His justice, but you, the Mother, have only your mercy. You desire more to do good to me than I can desire to receive favors from you, for your Heart is all love and mercy.

Mary, My Mother, how shall I stand before my Judge at the day of judgment? How shall I answer for the wasted days and years which God has given me to serve Him alone? I look to you, Mother of Mercy. You are all-merciful that you may obtain for me pardon and mercy. You are kind and loving for you have a mother’s heart, full of pity for the erring. You are a Mother of Mercy to the sinner and the fallen; have pity on me!

Read more:
Ask the Virgin Mary for help to carry your heavy burdens
Read more:
How the Virgin Mary inspired a group of religious to exchange their lives for prisoners’ freedom
