Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Inspiring Stories

As storm Imelda wreaks havoc in Houston, Mattress Mack steps up again

JIM MCINGVALE
Jim Mcingvale | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 25, 2019

Jim McIngvale's generosity stems from his Catholic faith.

At 68 years of age Jim McIngvale — or Mattress Mack, as he’s affectionately known in the furniture business — has had a very successful career. When he moved to Houston in 1981 he started out with $5,000 and a tent on the side of a freeway, from which he sold his furniture. Two years after, thanks to a commercial that promised clients they’d save money, McIngvale was able to start his Gallery Furniture retail business.

Yet, however successful his career may have been, perhaps his greatest success has been his charitable deeds. Last week McIngvale and his staff reached out to those stranded in Tropical Storm Imelda. The storm had caused two deaths already, and Mattress Mack sent out his trucks to see if there was anyone who might need rescuing. Between 15 to 20 people stayed in his store that night, receiving not only a bed for the night but food, showers, and even entertainment on Mack’s in-store big screen televisions. In return, the sexagenarian asked for nothing.

In a report by Meagan Flynn for the Washington Post, McIngvale explains where his kind-hearted deeds come from: “I’m a practicing Catholic and I think I should practice what I preach.” It’s an attitude he’s been demonstrating for many years, through many charitable acts: from feeding thousands at Thanksgiving and giving away mattresses at Christmas to families in difficulties, to offering aid during other natural disasters.

When Hurricane Katrina caused devastation in 2005, McIngvale offered refuge in his showroom to those who’d fled Louisiana. When further floods occurred over the years, McIngvale gave away mattresses to those in need. And when Hurricane Harvey created unprecedented havoc, the inspirational Mack got on Facebook live and offered a safe haven to 4 million people — and their animals — and even gave out his private cellphone number so people could reach him.

Thankfully not everybody turned up to his two stores at one time, but 400 flood victims were taken care of by McIngvale and his staff over a few nights, with some even volunteering themselves.

When President Trump paid homage to McIngvale, praising him for putting lives ahead of profit, in 2017 he stated: “As ‘Mattress Mack’ put it, ‘My faith defines me. It’s who I am.’ In ‘Mack,’ we see the strength of the American spirit.” It is a spirit that looks to offer a helping hand to others for absolutely nothing in return and embodies what it is to be a Christian.

You can read the whole Washington Post article here.

Read more:
“Mattress Mack”: The faith and radical hospitality of a hero of Harvey
Read more:
These Catholic churches offer the homeless a place to sleep

 

 

Tags:
CharityInspiring stories
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to deal with that toxic person in your life, according to St. …
  3. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery …
  6. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  7. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW