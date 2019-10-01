Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God's will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can't walk and he can't see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler's love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy's voice
Art & Culture

The Litany of Trust: A powerful new prayer written and composed by two young nuns

Share
Print
J-P Mauro

"Trust is the love language of God.” - Sr. Faustina Maria Pia, SV

During the Christmas season of 2018, the Sisters of Life released this musical rendition of a new prayer, the “Litany of Life,” written by their own Sr. Faustina Maria Pia, SV. The litany was then set to music by Sister of Life Sr. Caroline Caritas, SV, who performs the beautiful new music in the video featured above.

In an adjoining video, which appears below, Sister Faustina explains the purpose of the prayer, before reciting it for the viewer. She said:

“When Jesus was talking to Saint Faustina about the magnificence, the awesome power of his merciful love, He said the vessel that pours this unconditional love in our hearts is trust … At the end of the day, a lot of times, if we stop, we can feel a tension in our hearts … it boils down to two lies that we can often believe: That God [is] not good, or that [we] are not good … This prayer, The Litany of Trust, tries to stop both lies in their tracks and say ‘I will not live based on those lies. I will not live with my heart closed.'”

The prayer is split into two different sections; the first is a prayer of intercession that Jesus may deliver us from feelings of mistrust, and the second is an affirmation that our trust is in Christ.

We were especially impressed with the musical setting of the Litany of Trust, composed by Sr. Caroline. The piano arrangement is somewhat simple, mostly block chords, but she throws in little flourishes that make it really catchy. The melodic line has perfectly melded the contemporary style with the traditional plainchant, to create what may in itself be a new genre, which we are calling chant-pop.

For a view of the full text of the “Litany of Trust,” click here.

Tags:
Catholic MusicnunPrayer
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God's will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
