The Litany of Trust: A powerful new prayer written and composed by two young nuns

"Trust is the love language of God.” - Sr. Faustina Maria Pia, SV
In an adjoining video, which appears below, Sister Faustina explains the purpose of the prayer, before reciting it for the viewer. She said:
“When Jesus was talking to Saint Faustina about the magnificence, the awesome power of his merciful love, He said the vessel that pours this unconditional love in our hearts is trust … At the end of the day, a lot of times, if we stop, we can feel a tension in our hearts … it boils down to two lies that we can often believe: That God [is] not good, or that [we] are not good … This prayer, The Litany of Trust, tries to stop both lies in their tracks and say ‘I will not live based on those lies. I will not live with my heart closed.'”
The prayer is split into two different sections; the first is a prayer of intercession that Jesus may deliver us from feelings of mistrust, and the second is an affirmation that our trust is in Christ.
We were especially impressed with the musical setting of the Litany of Trust, composed by Sr. Caroline. The piano arrangement is somewhat simple, mostly block chords, but she throws in little flourishes that make it really catchy. The melodic line has perfectly melded the contemporary style with the traditional plainchant, to create what may in itself be a new genre, which we are calling chant-pop.
For a view of the full text of the “Litany of Trust,” click here.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?