The Litany of Trust: A powerful new prayer written and composed by two young nuns

During the Christmas season of 2018, the Sisters of Life released this musical rendition of a new prayer, the “Litany of Life,” written by their own Sr. Faustina Maria Pia, SV. The litany was then set to music by Sister of Life Sr. Caroline Caritas, SV, who performs the beautiful new music in the video featured above.

In an adjoining video, which appears below, Sister Faustina explains the purpose of the prayer, before reciting it for the viewer. She said:

“When Jesus was talking to Saint Faustina about the magnificence, the awesome power of his merciful love, He said the vessel that pours this unconditional love in our hearts is trust … At the end of the day, a lot of times, if we stop, we can feel a tension in our hearts … it boils down to two lies that we can often believe: That God [is] not good, or that [we] are not good … This prayer, The Litany of Trust, tries to stop both lies in their tracks and say ‘I will not live based on those lies. I will not live with my heart closed.'”

The prayer is split into two different sections; the first is a prayer of intercession that Jesus may deliver us from feelings of mistrust, and the second is an affirmation that our trust is in Christ.

We were especially impressed with the musical setting of the Litany of Trust, composed by Sr. Caroline. The piano arrangement is somewhat simple, mostly block chords, but she throws in little flourishes that make it really catchy. The melodic line has perfectly melded the contemporary style with the traditional plainchant, to create what may in itself be a new genre, which we are calling chant-pop.

For a view of the full text of the “Litany of Trust,” click here.