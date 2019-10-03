Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people who converted to Catholicism
Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Pray
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Pope Francis’ prayer for this special missionary month

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 03, 2019

Help us make it possible for all peoples to experience the saving love and mercy of Jesus Christ

For the month of October 2019, Pope Francis has called an “Extraordinary Mission Month,” asking the whole Church to revive her missionary awareness and commitment. This month is commemorating the centenary of the Apostolic Letter Maximum Illud of Pope Benedict XV (30 November 1919).

Here is the prayer Pope Francis invites us to say. Follow all the news of this month at this website.

Heavenly Father,
when your only begotten Son Jesus Christ
rose from the dead,
he commissioned his followers
to “go and make disciples of all nations”
and you remind us that through our Baptism
we are made sharers in the mission of the Church.

Empower us by the gifts of the Holy Spirit
to be courageous and zealous
in bearing witness to the Gospel,
so that the mission entrusted to the Church,
which is still very far from completion,
may find new and efficacious expressions
that bring life and light to the world.

Help us make it possible for all peoples
to experience the saving love
and mercy of Jesus Christ,
who lives and reigns with you
in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
One God, forever and ever.

Amen.

