Pope Francis’ prayer for this special missionary month

For the month of October 2019, Pope Francis has called an “Extraordinary Mission Month,” asking the whole Church to revive her missionary awareness and commitment. This month is commemorating the centenary of the Apostolic Letterof Pope Benedict XV (30 November 1919).

Here is the prayer Pope Francis invites us to say. Follow all the news of this month at this website.

Heavenly Father,

when your only begotten Son Jesus Christ

rose from the dead,

he commissioned his followers

to “go and make disciples of all nations”

and you remind us that through our Baptism

we are made sharers in the mission of the Church.

Empower us by the gifts of the Holy Spirit

to be courageous and zealous

in bearing witness to the Gospel,

so that the mission entrusted to the Church,

which is still very far from completion,

may find new and efficacious expressions

that bring life and light to the world.

Help us make it possible for all peoples

to experience the saving love

and mercy of Jesus Christ,

who lives and reigns with you

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

One God, forever and ever.

Amen.