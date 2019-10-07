7 Popes share their love of the Rosary

The Rosary remains a popular prayer among the leaders of the Roman Catholic Church.
It is one of those “timeless” prayers, always relevant no matter the culture or time period.
Here is a slideshow that highlights quotes from each pope and what they had to say about the Rosary.
