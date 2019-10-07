Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

7 Popes share their love of the Rosary

POPE BENEDICT XVI
VINCENZO PINTO | AFP
Philip Kosloski | Oct 07, 2019

The Rosary remains a popular prayer among the leaders of the Roman Catholic Church.

Click here to launch the slideshow

While the Rosary is often thought of as an “outdated” type of prayer, all of the last seven popes have named the Rosary as one of their favorite ways to pray to God.

It is one of those “timeless” prayers, always relevant no matter the culture or time period.

Here is a slideshow that highlights quotes from each pope and what they had to say about the Rosary.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Each Rosary we pray is a step toward the goal of our life, says Pope Francis
Read more:
Pope reminds us of Fatima’s message: Say Rosary and repent!
