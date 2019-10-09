Give thanks after Communion with this stirring prayer from the Ordinariate liturgy

John Henry Newman, to be canonized this week, is naturally a patron for the Ordinariates established by Benedict XVI to allow Anglicans to enter into the full communion of the Catholic Church while retaining much of their heritage and traditions. It is fitting today to consider a prayer from their liturgy.

Prayed by the priest and congregation after Communion, this thanksgiving prayer not only fills the heart with gratitude, but also offers the great comfort of a reminder that, in everything, God’s grace is what we need, and what we are promised.