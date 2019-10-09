Give thanks after Communion with this stirring prayer from the Ordinariate liturgy

May we do all such good works as thou hast prepared for us to walk in ...
Prayed by the priest and congregation after Communion, this thanksgiving prayer not only fills the heart with gratitude, but also offers the great comfort of a reminder that, in everything, God’s grace is what we need, and what we are promised.
Almighty and everliving God,
we most heartily thank thee for that thou dost feed us,
in these holy mysteries,
with the spiritual food of
the most precious Body and Blood
of thy Son and our Saviour Jesus Christ;
and dost assure us thereby
of thy favor and goodness towards us;
and that we are very members incorporate
in the mystical body of thy Son,
the blessed company of all faithful people;
and are also heirs, through hope,
of thy everlasting kingdom,
by the merits of the most precious death and Passion
of thy dear Son.
And we humbly beseech thee, O Heavenly Father,
so to assist us with thy grace,
that we may continue in that holy fellowship,
and do all such good works
as thou hast prepared for us to walk in;
through Jesus Christ our Lord,
to whom, with thee and the Holy Spirit,
be all honour and glory, world without end. Amen.
