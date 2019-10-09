Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII

Editor's choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Give thanks after Communion with this stirring prayer from the Ordinariate liturgy

HOLY COMMUNION
© Antoine Mekary / ALETEIA
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 09, 2019

May we do all such good works as thou hast prepared for us to walk in ...

John Henry Newman, to be canonized this week, is naturally a patron for the Ordinariates established by Benedict XVI to allow Anglicans to enter into the full communion of the Catholic Church while retaining much of their heritage and traditions. It is fitting today to consider a prayer from their liturgy.

Prayed by the priest and congregation after Communion, this thanksgiving prayer not only fills the heart with gratitude, but also offers the great comfort of a reminder that, in everything, God’s grace is what we need, and what we are promised.

Almighty and everliving God,
we most heartily thank thee for that thou dost feed us,
in these holy mysteries,
with the spiritual food of
the most precious Body and Blood
of thy Son and our Saviour Jesus Christ;
and dost assure us thereby
of thy favor and goodness towards us;
and that we are very members incorporate
in the mystical body of thy Son,
the blessed company of all faithful people;
and are also heirs, through hope,
of thy everlasting kingdom,
by the merits of the most precious death and Passion
of thy dear Son.
And we humbly beseech thee, O Heavenly Father,
so to assist us with thy grace,
that we may continue in that holy fellowship,
and do all such good works
as thou hast prepared for us to walk in;
through Jesus Christ our Lord,
to whom, with thee and the Holy Spirit,
be all honour and glory, world without end. Amen.

