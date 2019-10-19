Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Lifestyle

This is what happened when a school banned cellphones

School Cell Phone
By Syda Productions | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 19, 2019

And teachers were asked to join in, too!

With the rise in smartphone addiction, and the disturbing effects it has on children and adults alike, a school in Llandudno, Wales, has taken drastic action to address the problem. Since 2018, the school has decided to ban students from using phones while on the school campus — even during recess. And to set a positive example, members of staff have been asked to refrain from using their phones in front of the students.

According to Wales Online, the headteacher of Ysgol John Bright, Ann Webb, reports that the ban — which has been in effect for a year — has “made a massive difference” with children focusing on real-life socializing and being more engaged in their lessons.

With no distraction or temptation to check social media or message friends or family, children are forced to focus on the job in hand. It’s therefore not surprising that the carpet ban has had a very positive effect on exam results, with a 10% rise in exam performance.

The ban is also easily monitored by teachers. They’re out greeting the students in the morning and ensure all phones are stowed away. In the corridors kids are monitored to make sure they’re sticking to the rules, and anyone who is spotted with a cellphone has it confiscated for the day — repeat offenders have their parents or guardians brought into school to pick up the offending phone.

Although the increase in exam performance is obviously an excellent outcome of the ban, the fact that children are communicating with each other and learning key social skills is possibly even more important. It forces them to pull away from a digital world that engenders insecurity; a world of “likes,” criticism, and inappropriate selfies. It allows them to be school kids again.

“I genuinely think the pupils have welcomed the break from social media and, because the situation is clear cut, everybody complies,” Webb states. “It’s a black and white rule that’s applied consistently.”

Now, if more schools and also the rest of us could all follow this example, we might be a little more contented and perform better.

Read more:
You can’t keep your kids from screen addiction unless you do this one thing
Read more:
How to save a generation from smartphone destruction

 

 

Tags:
EducationSocial Media
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by significant spiritual …
  6. Rachel Molinatti
    The dog who waits for grace before meals
  7. Katherine Ruddy
    Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  9. feed manager aleteia
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW