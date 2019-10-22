7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Take inspiration from the Son of God for a healthier diet.
While it’s true that there are limited recipes available from 2,000 years ago, the Bible is littered with information about what Jesus ate — and it goes beyond those loaves and fishes! If you click on the slideshow below, you’ll discover some of the foods that Jesus and his Apostles would have eaten that may be helpful when you’re thinking about your next healthy meal.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?