Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Lifestyle

Meet the Mexican grandma taking the cooking world by storm

DOMA ANGELA
De Mi Rancho a Tu Cocina | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 30, 2019

Doña Angela is bringing a helping of good old Mexican tradition to her delicious recipes.

There’s something so refreshing when you watch Doña Angela guide you through the steps of preparing delicious homemade Mexican dishes, with ingredients straight from her garden. Unlike so many cooking shows today, there’s absolutely no sophistication to this adorable grandmother who invites you into her rustic and charming home to have a cooking tutorial — in fact she’s quick to point out that her stove isn’t dirty, but stained from heavy duty usage. Her humility and simplicity of life has led to her becoming a YouTube sensation.

In the space of just one month, the abuelita, or grandma, notched up  more than 10 million views with her cooking videos titled De Mi Rancho a Tu Cocina, translated asFrom my ranch to your kitchen.” Using fresh produce including flowers from her garden, Doña Angela makes authentic Mexican meals that have fans reaching for their chopping board.

One reason for her success seems to be the desire of younger generations for a comforting grandmother-figure for guidance in the kitchen. Watching her deftly chop and grind vegetables, and fold boiling hot homemade tortillas without flinching, is not only impressive but a reminder that no amount of gadgets or technology can replace the traditions and culture behind a wholesome family meal made with love.

If your Spanish isn’t up to scratch, you don’t need to worry. Thanks to the success of Doña Angela, her videos now come complete with English subtitles. Here’s just one of her recipes: Quesadillas de Comal y Atolito de Avena, an oatmeal atole, and you’ll see how the endearing home cook is her own worst critic as she complains that her salsa was a little too spicy!

Read more: Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy

Read more: Why an early memory of my grandmother’s defined her whole life

Tags:
FoodTraditions
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW