Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Art & Culture

The many meanings of bears in Christian art

Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Oct 30, 2019

Bears, depending on context, might imply one thing or its exact opposite in Christian iconography.

St. Euphemia, tradition claims, lived between the 3rd and 4th centuries in Chalcedon in the days of Priscus, who had then decreed all inhabitants of the city should take part in the sacrifices made to Ares, the Greek classic god of warfare. Euphemia was discovered, alongside 49 more Christians, hiding in a house worshiping Christ, defying the governor’s orders.

After being tortured, Euphemia was sent to die in the arena, where wild beasts were supposed to kill her. Hagiography says that, instead of attacking, the beasts (bears included) licked her wounds.

However, some other accounts of her story claim that, whereas lions tried to protect her, a bear killed her in the arena.

The different accounts of the death of St. Euphemia, one version making bears responsible for her death, the other one claiming all beasts protected her, show the complicated place bears occupy in Christian iconography.

Read more: The meaning of bees and beehives in Christian Art

The bear has often symbolized cruelty. In fact, in the Book of Daniel (Cf. Daniel 7, 5) the bear represents the Kingdom of Persia, which is understood as corrupt and death-bringing:

Another beast appeared, a second one, that looked like a bear. It was raised up on one side, had three tusks in its mouth among its teeth and was told, “Arise, devour many bodies!”

George Ferguson’s classic Signs and Symbols in Christian Art also points out that in the Second Book of Kings, two bears are said “to have appeared from the woods and eaten the children who mocked Elisha because of his baldness”:

While he was going up on the way, some small boys came out of the city and jeered at him, saying, “Go away, baldhead! Go away, baldhead!” When he turned around and saw them, he cursed them in the name of the Lord. Then two she-bears came out of the woods and mauled forty-two of the boys. From there he went on to Mount Carmel, and then returned to Samaria.

Bestiary

But not only biblical sources inform Christian iconography. Old legends, some of them compiled in the Physiologus (a didactic Christian text written or compiled in Greek by an unknown author, consisting of descriptions of animals, birds, and fantastic creatures, sometimes stones and plants, provided with moral content, dated somewhere around the end of the 3rd century) would claim bear cubs were born shapeless, and that their mother would then give them form, “licking them into shape.” This was understood by many as a symbol of Christianity, which re-forms and re-generates the sinner. Because of that reason, bears eventually became symbols of the Church itself. 

In fact, according to Ferguson, the many legends including saints taming bears can be interpreted as metaphors for the overcoming of sin, or the evangelization of non-Christian peoples.

Tags:
ArtChristianReligious symbolism
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW