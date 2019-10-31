Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Spirituality

Souling for cakes and beer: The Catholic tradition of trick-or-treating on Halloween

SOUL CAKE
Malikhpur | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Oct 31, 2019

Instead of begging for candy, children and adults knocked on doors and exchanged “soul cakes” and ale for prayers.

While there are many different origins of the modern-day celebration of Halloween, one of them comes from the Catholic tradition of “souling.” This particular custom was popular in Britain and Ireland in the Middle Ages and was maintained for many centuries.

According to a book of popular English Christian customs written in 1902, “souling” was done on “All Souls Eve,” prior to the celebration of All Souls Day on November 2nd, and was connected to praying for the souls in purgatory.

From the religious custom of PRAYING FOR THE SOULS OF THE DEAD, in olden England there sprang the popular custom of going a-souling…Whether the custom originated in collecting money wherewith to pay for Masses for the dead, is not known. But bands of children, or of old women, or of poor men, went round to the houses of the well-to-do on Souling Day, as they called it, begging money, apples, ale, or doles of cake. In some parts specially baked cakes were prepared in readiness to give away; they were called soul-cakes. The begging was performed by the aid of quaint rhyming ditties. In Salop the ditty used was: —

Souling times’ coming, so we are souling here
All we’re souling for is apples and good beer.

Another doggrell used was: —

Soul-day, Soul-day, Soul
One for Peter, and two for Paul;
Three for him who made us all.
Pray good people
Remember the poor.
And give us all a good soul-cake
For the blessed dead and charity’s sake.

In some instances this tradition was extended to “All Hallows Eve” as well, making “souling” a multiple day affair.

While local customs changed over the years and the focus on praying for souls in purgatory gradually diminished, the origin of souling had the eternal fate of souls in mind. This is connected to the Catholic beliefs surrounding the afterlife and how our prayers can have a spiritual effect on those experiencing the cleansing effects of purgatory.

The Church formulated her doctrine of faith on Purgatory especially at the Councils of Florence and Trent. The tradition of the Church, by reference to certain texts of Scripture, speaks of a cleansing fire…This teaching is also based on the practice of prayer for the dead, already mentioned in Sacred Scripture: “Therefore [Judas Maccabeus] made atonement for the dead, that they might be delivered from their sin.” From the beginning the Church has honored the memory of the dead and offered prayers in suffrage for them, above all the Eucharistic sacrifice, so that, thus purified, they may attain the beatific vision of God. (CCC 1031-1032).

Souling was originally connected to this belief, hoping to gain the support of the local community in praying for beloved family and friends. It reminds us how the Church is spiritually connected, both on earth and in Heaven and purgatory. Death ultimately cannot separate us, and we look forward to the day when we are reunited with our loved ones for all eternity.

Read more: The saints tell us what Purgatory is actually like

Read more: Pray St. Gertrude the Great’s powerful prayer for the Holy Souls in Purgatory

 

Tags:
Devotions and FeastsHalloween
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Marzena Devoud
    The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  4. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  8. J-P Mauro
    Millennial priest brings the Gospel to the people, one Instagram …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW