Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Art & Culture

Excavation at site of ancient Shiloh offers evidence for biblical accounts

SHILOH,BIBLICAL CITY
Abraham Sobkowski OFM | CC BY-SA 3.0
Share
Print
John Burger | Nov 02, 2019

Discovery consistent with expectations in the fields of the ancient city where the tabernacle for the Ark once stood.

Scott Stripling holds a Bible in one hand and a shovel in the other as he speaks with a reporter from the Jerusalem Post.

“The Bible and other ancient religious texts is what has driven archeology in this region,” said Stripling, director of excavations at ancient Shiloh and head of the Associates for Biblical Research. “We have to recognize the validity of the Bible … I am comfortable with the biblical story—and now we have proof of that story, really.”

The archaeologist said his shovel—and other tools—have helped him find “consistency between what we read in the text and what we find on the ground.”

The latest example of that involves a horned altar mentioned in Scripture. The stone horn, one of the four corners of an ancient altar, as described in Kings, was found this summer in the field of ancient Shiloh.

“When the news reached Joab, who had conspired with Adonijah though not with Absalom, he fled to the tent of the Lord and took hold of the horns of the altar” (1 Kings 2:28).

The discovery is consistent with what Stripling expected to find in the fields of the ancient city where the tabernacle for the Ark of the Covenant once stood.

In the last three years, Stripling and his team also uncovered multiple large pithoi—collar-rimmed jars—inside a series of “storage rooms” that they found around the ancient city. The jars probably held grains and fruits, which Stripling said were tithes, brought by the Israelites to the Temple.

In addition, in the summer of 2018, Stripling’s team found a ceramic pomegranate, which he said was a sacred symbol. “The only sites in Israel where we have found pomegranates like this one have been Levitical sites,” he said, referring to the priestly class of Levites. He said the Bible describes pomegranates hanging from the bottom of the robe of the High Priest, who served in Shiloh for more than three centuries, after the conquest of Canaan until King David established Jerusalem as the capital. The pomegranate he found measures between 2.5 and three inches and has hooks by which it could be hung.

In Exodus 23:33, we read, in reference to the High Priest’s dress: “Make pomegranates of blue, purple and scarlet yarn around the hem of the robe, with gold bells between them.”

Of the seven sacred foods in ancient Israel—two grains and five fruits—only one “goes into the presence of God,” Stripling said, and that is pomegranate.”

The Post article said the site Stripling is excavating has been examined before, first by a Danish team in 1922. Between 1981-1984, Tel Aviv University Professor Israel Finkelstein discovered a large bone deposit that was dated to the Late Bronze Age (around 1483–1177 BC), which he said provided evidence of a Canaanite sacrificial system at Shiloh.

“These were kosher and young animals, many with signs of burn or butcher marks on them, and they were mostly from the right side of the animal,” Stripling explained. “This did not mean much to Finkelstein. For me it was Leviticus Chapter 7: The right side of the animal was the priest’s portion, which would have been consumed at Shiloh. It would have been sacrificed, eaten by the priest and the bones disposed.”

Tags:
ArchaeologyBible
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the Mexican grandma taking the cooking world by storm
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Jude the patron of hopeless cases?
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the daily schedule of a parish priest?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The first Halloween began with an exorcism
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW