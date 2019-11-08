Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Lifestyle

Know a young Catholic woman who wants to change the world?

THE GIVEN FORUM
Lisa Julia Photography for The GIVEN Institute
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Nov 08, 2019

Dates for the 2020 GIVEN Catholic Young Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C., have been announced!

Last year, 120 young Catholic women with “a heart for mission and an aptitude for leadership” gathered to take part in the GIVEN Catholic Young Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C. Blending their practical talents with a desire to help others, these women — between ages 21 and 30 — were given the opportunity to develop plans to help others and put them into action. Applications for next year’s forum have now been opened.

As the forum’s press release explained, the 5-day event will take place between June 10-14, 2020. Applicants have until February 3 to send in their forms, along with their action plans, to try and gain a place at the event that will give them the opportunity to use their skills in the service of the Gospel.

The purpose of the forum is to allow young adult women to “receive the gift they are; realize the gifts they’ve been given; and respond with the gift that only they can give.” It’s a perfect opportunity for women to develop their ideas and desire to help others, thanks to the impressive network of Catholic religious and laywomen on hand to share their advice and expertise.

Next year’s forum will allow participants to listen to the following keynote speakers: award-winning author Colleen Carroll Campbell; entrepreneur and mom of six Michelle Benzinger; EWTN Morning Glory host Gloria Purvis, and Assistant Professor of Theology Sr. Mary Madeline Todd, O.P.

Over the course of five days, the attendees will listen to the guest speakers’ talks, and attend workshops, mentoring, and training sessions. There will also be plenty of time for prayer and opportunities to receive the sacraments and spiritual guidance.

The GIVEN Institute will match each participant with a religious sister or lay woman to help them in their efforts to roll out their action plan in the year following the forum. The mentor will then be on hand to offer further advice after the forum is over to make sure the action plan runs smoothly.

If you or any other Catholic women you know are interested in participating in this inspirational event and offering your services for the good of others and the Church, you can find out more here. In the meantime, to get a sneak peak at what you might expect at the leadership forum, take a look at the video below from last year’s event.

 

Read more: 120 Women are gathering in Washington, DC, this week to change the world

Read more: New Catholic women’s organization arrives with a bang

 

 

Tags:
Spiritual LifeWomen
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  3. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  4. Blanca de Ugarte
    103-year-old woman offers words of wisdom about lasting love
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW