Know a young Catholic woman who wants to change the world?

Last year, 120 young Catholic women with “a heart for mission and an aptitude for leadership” gathered to take part in the GIVEN Catholic Young Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C. Blending their practical talents with a desire to help others, these women — between ages 21 and 30 — were given the opportunity to develop plans to help others and put them into action. Applications for next year’s forum have now been opened.

As the forum’s press release explained, the 5-day event will take place between June 10-14, 2020. Applicants have until February 3 to send in their forms, along with their action plans, to try and gain a place at the event that will give them the opportunity to use their skills in the service of the Gospel.

The purpose of the forum is to allow young adult women to “receive the gift they are; realize the gifts they’ve been given; and respond with the gift that only they can give.” It’s a perfect opportunity for women to develop their ideas and desire to help others, thanks to the impressive network of Catholic religious and laywomen on hand to share their advice and expertise.

Next year’s forum will allow participants to listen to the following keynote speakers: award-winning author Colleen Carroll Campbell; entrepreneur and mom of six Michelle Benzinger; EWTN Morning Glory host Gloria Purvis, and Assistant Professor of Theology Sr. Mary Madeline Todd, O.P.

Over the course of five days, the attendees will listen to the guest speakers’ talks, and attend workshops, mentoring, and training sessions. There will also be plenty of time for prayer and opportunities to receive the sacraments and spiritual guidance.

The GIVEN Institute will match each participant with a religious sister or lay woman to help them in their efforts to roll out their action plan in the year following the forum. The mentor will then be on hand to offer further advice after the forum is over to make sure the action plan runs smoothly.

If you or any other Catholic women you know are interested in participating in this inspirational event and offering your services for the good of others and the Church, you can find out more here. In the meantime, to get a sneak peak at what you might expect at the leadership forum, take a look at the video below from last year’s event.

